State lawmakers considering the upcoming budget for the often-outmanned state public defender's office halved the agency's request for 20 new attorneys on Friday.

In an initial but key vote in the state Legislature's budgetary process, the public safety budget subcommittee voted unanimously on a number of asks by the Montana Office of the State Public Defender.

The $1.2 million appropriation for 10 new full-time employees over the next two years falls short of what OPD had requested to close the gap between its number of defense attorneys and the cases assigned to the agency. A recent analysis by the office shows it needed another 63 attorneys on average since 2019 to handle the caseload assigned to the agency on a monthly basis and still meet its workload management limits.

The committee did approve another $1.5 million across the next two years for the agency's Yellowstone County office. The governor's office last year approved that funding after the Billings OPD office was suffering under historic turnover and raging caseloads.

Rep. Bill Mercer, the Billings Republican who chairs the committee, said at the beginning of Friday's hearing he appreciated the agency's work in recent years as its data reports have better illustrated OPD's challenges and its top officials have been more responsive to lawmakers' requests for understanding.

Mercer was, however, disillusioned following the 2015 Legislature's addition of 30 staffers to OPD, after which contract attorney costs and the agency's overall budget continued to expand, he said.

“At the end of the day although we expanded those resources we didn't see a corresponding decrease in contractor costs, and yet the overall budget for the organization has continued to grow,” Mercer said, adding that he personally felt there was a case for the 10-employee expansion.

Another Billings Republican, Sen. Tom McGillvray, added during the hearing that the committee unanimously approved an additional $300,000 for the coming biennium for contract attorneys. The agency has drawn up some creative contracting solutions in Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls over the last year where staffing issues or caseload weights have exacerbated OPD's ability to represent the poor.

"We did add some dollars for contract attorneys in case we err there a little bit" by not funding the agency's 20 employee request, McGillvray said. "But I did want to say it was seriously considered and not taken lightly."

The agency's budget will soon elevate from the subcommittee to the House Appropriations Committee, where lawmakers will begin drawing each subpanel's work into the larger state budget in House Bill 2.

The decisions made in the subcommittees, also called sections, are not set in stone. In 2021, the Department of Corrections requested 14 new attorneys to ease pressure on the Probation and Parole Bureau. Funding for those positions were stripped in the subcommittee but ultimately restored in the umbrella House Appropriations Committee after probation officers testified about the crisis in their workloads.

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, chairs the House Appropriations Committee and said Friday anyone can push changes to the budgets once it comes together in House Bill 2, but lawmakers from the subcommittees can still push back. Chairs of those subcommittees can be "ardent defenders" of the budgets they contribute to House Bill 2, Jones said, and priorities become competitive.

"I tend to have the backs of the (subcommittee) chairs," Jones said. " … I'm more inclined to look to those chairs section as the experts on that section."

Still, the 23-person committee has to approve the budget and its many parts. Jones said the budgets for education, the state health department's many apparatuses and public safety tend to add up to 91 cents of each dollar the state spends.

"That is where the money goes," he said. "The mix is the debate."

— The Montana State News Bureau's Holly Michels contributed to this report.