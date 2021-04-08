Budget clears Senate, largely unchanged

“This is a good budget. This budget represents a budget that did hold the line,” said Sen. Ryan Osmundson, a Republican from Buffalo who chairs the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. “ … This budget funds the services that (Montanans) expect, the services that they have come to want, and it does so inside of inflation. Inflation’s over 4%; we’re under that. So frankly, this is a very conservative budget.”

Sen. Janet Ellis, the Helena Democrat who vice chairs the Senate Finance and Claims Committee and voted against the budget Thursday, said the proposal needs to be reflective of the state’s values.

“We want a budget that Montanans can be proud of and that keeps our state working the way it should for its citizens. This budget isn’t perfect, but it is headed in the right direction,” Ellis said.

Most of the discussion Thursday came on the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ budget, which makes up $6 billion of the $12 billion biennial budget’s spending through a mix of federal, state and special revenue dollars.