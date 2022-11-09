Brown concedes to Gustafson in SupCo race

By Wednesday morning, incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson had an 8-point lead over challenger James Brown, who issued a statement conceding the Supreme Court race Wednesday.

The nonpartisan contest was steeped in politics from the get-go.

By 7 a.m. Wednesday, Gustafson had 218,415 votes to Brown's 183,199. Turnout in the state was nearly 56% and there were still votes left to count.

Early reads on the race were limited as Missoula County suffered some technical setbacks and Gallatin County held back reporting results while voters remained in line cast their ballots. Yellowstone County took until after midnight to start reporting some tallies.

“We fell short after a hard-fought campaign where we were significantly outspent by special interest groups and saw millions of dollars in liberal money flood the state in the final weeks of this race," Brown's emailed statement read. "Even so, I am humbled by the high level of support our campaign received from Montanans from all across the Treasure State and from all walks of life."

Once results started coming in, larger counties pushed Gustafson’s lead onward. By Wednesday morning, she captured 55% of the vote in the state's most populated Yellowstone County. That gave her a 6,125-vote advantage in her home county.

Missoula County showed more than 33,340 votes cast for Gustafson to Brown’s roughly 13,570. She had a 7,852-vote lead over Brown in Lewis and Clark County. Cascade County had her up by 10 percentage points and Gallatin County put Gustafson another 9,629 votes ahead of Brown.

Gustafson claimed 69% of the vote in the Democrat stronghold of Silver Bow and 47% in deep-red Flathead County, according to tallies posted on the Secretary of State's website Wednesday morning.

Brown did well in rural counties with smaller populations, winning Daniels, Garfield and McCone counties, although Gustafson claimed a few rural victories of her own in Deer Lodge, Big Horn and Jefferson counties.

Republicans gambled their statewide dominance would carry over to Brown’s campaign in the nonpartisan field, with endorsements from Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Attorney General Austin Knudsen before candidate filing for the office had even closed. Brown has never held office as a judge but was elected as a Republican to the Montana Public Service Commission in 2020.

Trial lawyer groups and public employee unions swarmed $2 million in outside spending to Gustafson’s defense in October with mailers and TV advertising purchases, outspending state and national Republican efforts. Gustafson, who has been a judge for nearly 20 years, had denounced the partisanship the GOP draped over Brown’s campaign.

Brown, meanwhile, accused lawyers of attempting to buy Gustafson’s re-election in exchange for favorable rulings from the bench.

The race has been driven by the conflict Republicans launched against the judicial branch last year during the 2021 Legislature. The GOP has openly accused the judicial branch of having been stacked with liberals during the last 16-year stretch of Democratic governorships. In rebuttal, judges and justices said Republican lawmakers were seeking to discredit the third branch of government that has repeatedly found their legislative ambitions unable to pass constitutional muster.

The quieter race for Justice Jim Rice’s seat, Rice held a wide 78% lead over Billings attorney Bill D’Alton, who had declined any campaign donations to send a message about money influencing judicial races.