Broadband tax relief bill returns

Geoff Feiss, general manager of the Montana Telecommunications Association and a proponent of the bill, said later in the hearing that, at an average cost of $30,000 per mile of infrastructure buildout, a $90,000 savings to a company can mean more than three miles of new broadband.

"That represents three miles of fiber or it represents an employee or two or it represents an incentive to keep on going on a project," Feiss said of the $90,000 figure. "Will projects happen or not because of this? Hard to tell."

Darryl James, executive director for the Montana Infrastructure Coalition, also said the new mill level for local jurisdictions, upped by new property assets but not paid for by the builder, would fall to school districts and local residents.

"So when they take that abatement, the new mill level will be absorbed by the rest of the taxpayers, so in that sense, every taxpayer in that taxing jurisdiction now pays a little bit more to pay that gap created by this abatement," James said, so without taxpayers or representatives having a chance to weigh in, "In my assessment that sounds like taxation without presentation at its very basic level."

Ellsworth during the hearing, said he was working on an amendment to allow public input, among other amendments.