Broadband tax relief bill returns

A bill to give telecommunications companies tax incentives to build more broadband infrastructure in Montana returned to the state Legislature on Tuesday, its Republican sponsor hopeful it will succeed this session after former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's vetoed the proposal in 2019.
Senate Bill 51, sponsored by Sen. Jason Ellsworth, of Hamilton, would provide a five-year tax abatement for companies to install fiber optic or coaxial cable. The arrangement would exempt new builds from property taxes for the first five years, then tax the property 20% the sixth year, 40% the seventh year and so on until the 10th year, in which the property would be taxed at 100% of its value. The bill requires companies to use their savings from the program in building out cables even further, Ellsworth said.
"Whatever abatement they receive they have to put additional fiber and high-speed coaxial above ground the following year," Ellsworth told the Senate Taxation Committee on Tuesday.
Bullock, a Democrat, vetoed the same proposal in last session's Senate Bill 239 because he believed it created tax breaks for corporations "to do things they're already doing in Montana."
The new administration, however, has showed more than support for the bill, expecting that it will pass. Kurt Alme, the budget director for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, told the committee Tuesday the impact to the state's general fund from SB 51 is included in Gianforte's proposed budget, which was released during the first week of the Legislature. The bill is also part of Gianforte's Comeback Plan, Alme said. Gianforte touted the plan as an economic recovery booster on the campaign trail last year and after taking the governor's office.
"COVID put an exclamation point on the fact that rural internet is also critical for telework, education of our kids and rural healthcare," Alme said.
But opponents to the bill carried Bullock's concerns from the previous session. Rose Bender, a senior fiscal policy analyst at the Montana Budget and Policy Center, opposed the bill because she said the taxes that would have been payed by the telecommunications companies would instead shift to local jurisdictions. She urged the committee to consider an amendment that would install, as other states have, a plan to map out the areas in need of broadband infrastructure deployment.
"They problem with tax incentives should not be provided for activity that would have occurred regardless of the tax incentive," Bender said. "This bill does not ask broadband providers to use this tax credit in cases where the cost to use provide broadband exceeds the revenue that can be gained from it."
Geoff Feiss, general manager of the Montana Telecommunications Association and a proponent of the bill, said later in the hearing that, at an average cost of $30,000 per mile of infrastructure buildout, a $90,000 savings to a company can mean more than three miles of new broadband.
"That represents three miles of fiber or it represents an employee or two or it represents an incentive to keep on going on a project," Feiss said of the $90,000 figure. "Will projects happen or not because of this? Hard to tell."
Darryl James, executive director for the Montana Infrastructure Coalition, also said the new mill level for local jurisdictions, upped by new property assets but not paid for by the builder, would fall to school districts and local residents.
"So when they take that abatement, the new mill level will be absorbed by the rest of the taxpayers, so in that sense, every taxpayer in that taxing jurisdiction now pays a little bit more to pay that gap created by this abatement," James said, so without taxpayers or representatives having a chance to weigh in, "In my assessment that sounds like taxation without presentation at its very basic level."
Ellsworth during the hearing, said he was working on an amendment to allow public input, among other amendments.
"There’s no question that at the end of the day we need better connectivity in Montana," he said. "This is a worthy program that we need to look at to go forward."