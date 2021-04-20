Broadband proposals advance in the Legislature

Sullivan added that she hopes the broadband program will ultimately borrow from a bill sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, which would have created a revolving loan account for rural broadband projects. That type of program can offer more flexibility, she argued, and can help smaller entities expand the so-called "last mile" of broadband infrastructure needed for rural customers.

"An ISP might only put the fiber so far, then it's up someone who's building an office building, a business park, an expansion of a school or hospital, that might want to say, let's get that last mile here," Sullivan said.

SB 297, despite receiving broad bipartisan support in the Senate, has faced some criticism for offering an 80-to-20 match for private companies, meaning the state would subsidize up to 80 percent of a project that the private grant recipient would ultimately own. Ellsworth noted that the 20 percent match is a minimum — he expects most projects would fetch more buy-in — and said his bill to create property tax breaks for broadband infrastructure would be coordinated with SB 297 to avoid any double-dipping.