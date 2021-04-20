Broadband proposals advance in the Legislature

Expanding broadband infrastructure has emerged as a top priority for both Democrats and Republicans in the 67th Legislature, and several bills, along with hundreds of millions of federal COVID relief dollars, are poised to potentially remake access to high-speed internet in Montana.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican sponsoring legislation to create a massive program to subsidize broadband expansion in the state, said his interest in the subject grew out of his own business experience.
“We were only a few miles from town and couldn’t get access even though broadband was literally in the ground in front of us, but there was no point to access it,” Ellsworth said in an interview last week, referring to the Bitterroot Gun Garage he owns outside Hamilton. “And that’s been a frustration our business has had for eight to 10 years.”
From tech company employees to telemedicine advocates, people testifying on bills throughout the session have criticized Montana’s broadband availability as among the worst in the nation.
According to data published by the FCC in January, Montana was the 46th-ranked state for broadband access, with 86.7% of its population having access to terrestrial broadband connections. Nationwide, 95.6% of Americans have access to terrestrial broadband.
Broken down by counties, just 12 of Montana’s 56 counties have a rate of broadband access equal to or higher than the nationwide average. On the state’s tribal lands, 67.2% of people have broadband access.
One of his proposals, Senate Bill 297, would create a grant program under the Department of Commerce for funding broadband projects around the state. Commerce Director Scott Osterman last month outlined the department’s plans for that program, which include a task force that will oversee the grant awards and deployment of broadband for the four-year life of the program.
Ellsworth said the potential for a state broadband program is “a million percent different” from when he introduced his bill, before the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) opened the door for more than $2 billion in federal funds to flow into the state. Much of the guidance for how states can spend the money has yet to be written, but substantial sums can be directed toward infrastructure, including water and sewer projects, as well as broadband.
“I don’t know, in our lifetime, if we’re ever going to see another opportunity like this,” Ellsworth said, noting that his original bill had asked for about $2 million to get the broadband grant program started. “We didn’t know if that was even available.”
Currently, the massive spending bill to direct federal COVID money in Montana has set aside $275 million for the broadband program, though Ellsworth said Monday he’s still expecting to get more funding in it. As it stands, he believes that with matching funds, the program should be able to leverage somewhere in the ballpark of $400 million toward expanding broadband infrastructure in the state.
Also included in the spending bill is a provision enabling local governments to collaborate with private internet service providers (ISPs) to provide internet services in their area — language borrowed from a measure that died in dramatic fashion last month on the House floor.
House Bill 422, allowing municipalities to operate broadband utilities, initially received broad bipartisan support but failed to pass a third reading vote just before the transmittal deadline. Over 30 lawmakers who had voted to pass the bill on second reading switched to “no” votes the next day, in the wake of intense opposition from the telecommunications industry.
It’s unclear whether that provision will remain. House Bill 632, the spending bill that now contains it, is likely headed to a conference committee in the coming days, where it’s expected to face significant revisions.
Democrats started the session with their own set of broadband proposals. Of the four bills they introduced, only one survived the session. House Bill 494, sponsored by Democratic Butte Rep. Derek Harvey, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte last week.
Referred to as a “dig once” policy, it requires the Department of Transportation to notify broadband providers of highway projects that could provide opportunities to lay fiber optic cable at the same time. During an early hearing on his bill, Harvey cited a Federal Highway Administration study that found highway excavation can generate up to 90 percent of the cost of a broadband project.
Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat who helped lead her caucus’s legislative work on broadband expansion, said although the other three bills died in the process, the ideas live on in other legislation. In addition to Kortum’s municipal ISP bill, Sullivan noted that her proposal to create a state broadband coordinator position, is largely included in the emerging Republican proposal.
“Outside of the legislative session, because this is important enough that now we have all these ARPA funds, we need a person that’s going to be coordinating that effort,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan added that she hopes the broadband program will ultimately borrow from a bill sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, which would have created a revolving loan account for rural broadband projects. That type of program can offer more flexibility, she argued, and can help smaller entities expand the so-called "last mile" of broadband infrastructure needed for rural customers.
"An ISP might only put the fiber so far, then it's up someone who's building an office building, a business park, an expansion of a school or hospital, that might want to say, let's get that last mile here," Sullivan said.
SB 297, despite receiving broad bipartisan support in the Senate, has faced some criticism for offering an 80-to-20 match for private companies, meaning the state would subsidize up to 80 percent of a project that the private grant recipient would ultimately own. Ellsworth noted that the 20 percent match is a minimum — he expects most projects would fetch more buy-in — and said his bill to create property tax breaks for broadband infrastructure would be coordinated with SB 297 to avoid any double-dipping.
Senate Bill 51, which has faced Democratic opposition in both the House and Senate, would exempt some fiber optic cable from property taxes for five years, before incrementally phasing the taxes back in over the next five years. Sullivan said she initially supported the idea, but opposed it after a provision to require mapping of areas affected by the incentive was taken out.
“Mapping would create accountability that if we in a few years looked at this info about where incentives helped build infra and it was all in urban centers then our decision didn’t help rural broadband,” she said.
Given the reality of installing infrastructure in a state with the third-lowest population density in the country, Ellsworth said its obvious Montana isn’t ever going to grab the No. 1 spot.
“If you’re out five years, 10 years from now, you’re looking back and we’re 49th or 50th in the country for broadband, and we hit that middle-of-the-road mark, that would be success,” he said.
SB 297 is scheduled for a hearing before the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee on Wednesday at 3 p.m.