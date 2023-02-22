The state Senate on Wednesday confirmed Charlie Brereton as the director of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services on a nearly party-line vote with little debate.

The chamber approved the selection by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to head the state’s largest agency, with a biennial budget of roughly $7 billion. The vote was 33-17.

Brereton, 28, took over the department last year following the departure of Adam Meier, Gianforte’s original pick to run the department.

In an initial hearing in a Senate committee, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras praised Brereton’s performance, saying he brought “practical experience as a health policy adviser” and helped shape the state’s plan to prioritize vaccine distribution for COVID-19 and address health care workforce shortages.

He was also “instrumental” in implementing Montana’s bill that prohibited treating people differently based on vaccine status.

“This man knows how to step up to a challenge, and he does have challenges at the department,” Juras said.

The George Washington University graduate was a health policy advisor to Gianforte before becoming the DPHHS chief of staff in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked as a health policy advisor to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who was then chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. That’s where, Brereton told lawmakers earlier this month, he cut his teeth on public health policy.

Following internships from 2014 through 2016, he joined law firm Squire Patton Boggs as a public policy intern in 2017, then worked there for about two years as a policy associate and advisor. During his time there he was registered to lobby on behalf of clients that included hospitals, universities and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In his committee hearing, Brereton said he wanted to think past the mantra of “this is how we’ve always done it” and focus on aiding people when they need it but also helping them move away from government programs in the future.

“As Montana’s top health official, I believe that my primary charge is to encourage and support our clients to live their healthiest, most fulfilling, and, critically, most independent lives possible, and in certain cases taking government out of the scenario when appropriate and once we met our obligation to them,” Brereton said Feb. 8.

There were no opponents to Brereton in his initial hearing, but the resolution carrying his nomination cleared the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety on a 5-4 vote.

Most Republicans on the committee supported Brereton’s confirmation in committee, as well as on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“Director Brereton’s goal is to help people get the support they need, and then when they're able and capable, to move from that support to being independent individuals. I just think that's an extremely worthy goal,” said Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, who carried the resolution confirming Brereton. “His job at the Department of Public Health is now helping that department shift and turn to where the entire department takes on that vision.”

Sen. Carl Glimm, a Kila Republican and vice-chair of the budget subcommittee that deals with the department, praised Brereton for being "transparent" and engaged in budget discussions. "It's truly a partnership," Glimm said.

But Democratic Sen. Susan Webber, of Browning, said she was concerned this was the first time he’d run such a large department.

“He has not ever held a position at that level,” Webber said during the initial committee hearing.

Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, also grilled Brereton on issues at the Montana State Hospital, which lost its federal certification last year. The administration has said they plan to address issues, but also pointed the finger at past administrations that have not fixed the problems. Gross also pressed Brereton on how involved he was in work during the interim to craft bills related to the department.