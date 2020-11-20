Bozeman lawmaker shares controversial social media posts

However, late Wednesday, he posted on Facebook that the screenshots of his controversial posts, which were circulating on social media, had been photoshopped.

“It was done as a personal attack on my character,” he wrote. “Don’t know who this person is or their motivation but I will pray for them.”

A few people commented on that post, saying White was lying and they had seen his controversial posts before they were deleted.

Gianforte, who is friends with White on Facebook, hasn’t spoken publicly about his appointment. His transition team also didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

White has come under fire for his posts. The Montana Post, a liberal blog, wrote an article on Tuesday that criticized White’s posts. Several people have commented on White’s Facebook page asking why he deleted some of his more controversial posts.

During the 2019 legislative session, White chaired the House Natural Resources Committee and served as a member of the House Taxation and Fish, Wildlife and Parks committees.

He also runs Citizens for Balanced Use, a group that promotes motorized recreation, active forest management and some natural resource development.