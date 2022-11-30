Board of Canvassers makes election results official

The Montana Board of Canvassers on Tuesday completed the statewide canvass of votes, making official the results of the 2022 general election.

The board, made up of representatives for the Attorney General, state Superintendent of Public Instruction and state Auditor, declared the winning candidates and adoption and rejection of ballot issues, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The state canvass follows similar processes held in each of Montana’s 56 counties in the two weeks following Election Day. The board’s job is to certify that the vote totals reported by each county match the state’s numbers.

It also follows county-level audits held in nearly each county that uses tabulating machines to process ballots. Those audits involved hand-counting the votes in a random sampling of races from ballots cast in one to three randomly-selected precincts.

Results released by counties and the Secretary of State beginning after the polls close on Election Day are considered unofficial until the canvass has been held.