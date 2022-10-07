Board again deals with 'ethics' in educator code

After more than a year of controversy, an advisory board again made recommendations on how to update the state’s code of ethics for educators — this time removing the word “equity” but trying to retain the spirit of the language.

As early as July 2021, an advisory council that previously flew under the radar started getting comments about changes to the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics.

It’s a non-binding and aspirational document that undergoes revision every five years in a process that normally gets minimal attention outside the scholastic world.

Educators said using the term means encouraging teachers to help every student get the resources they need to do their best. For them, equity is the concept that not all students start out on equal footing, so some may need additional help to succeed.

But opponents levied accusations that adding “equity” was a pathway for teaching the college-level legal concept known as critical race theory to Montana's K-12 students. Some said in public testimony last year the inclusion of the word amounted to Marxism or would have teachers be racist toward minority students. They view equity as treating kids differently based on their socio-economic status or race.

“I think the current political climate suggests that the word ‘equity’ is somehow a woke term, that it has political ramifications for some, and I'll be the first to say completely unfounded,” said Kelly Elder, the chair of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC), during a meeting Thursday in which the council voted to advance a new recommendation that removed the word.

“It seemed that equity was the issue, so I think trying to find middle ground and listen to what the Board of Public (Education) wants that perhaps we should consider going to another option,” said Kate Eisele, a member of the CSPAC and teacher in Big Sky, during Thursday's meeting.

Eisele suggested the council recommend a previously drafted option “which still preserves the sentiment of educational equity but avoids that politically hot-button word.”

The language the council voted to recommend says an ethical educator: “demonstrates an understanding of educational inclusion, respects human diversity, and provides opportunities and resources for all students to reach their full potential.”

Before the council started its work, that part of the code said an ethical educator “understands and respects diversity.” Council members initially wanted to update the language to add clarity.

The suggested edit that drew so much controversy and was struck Thursday said an ethical educator “demonstrates an understanding of educational equity and inclusion, and respects human diversity.”

Earlier in the meeting, the council said it would strive to include the definition of the word equity but avoid the word itself because of controversy.

Elder, a teacher in Helena, told the council he was frustrated with the process but echoed their concerns that not removing the word might cause the Office of Public Instruction to no longer include the code on things like teacher licenses.

“We are subservient … to help the Board of Public Education with their work. We serve the Board of Public Education. And when they give us a directive to remove that word, I don't feel we have an option of somehow still including it. That's very hard for me to say,” Elder said.

Estee Aiken, a member the Montana Council of Deans of Education who is a professor at of the University of Montana-Western, said though the process became politicized it was critical to maintain a meaningful code that’s embedded in several courses at the college.

“Even when political climate or external constituents may be leaning in ways that discourage the Code of Ethics or discourage the underpinnings of our program, we have a strong commitment from our faculty that this is what's best for our learners,” Aiken said.

Others raised concerns that removing the word could make the state not comply with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“The term equity has a long history in special education, and it is codified into federal law. So removing the word equity could jeopardize our compliance with our IDEA requirements,” said Adrea Lawrence, co-chair of the deans council and dean of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education at the University of Montana, where she is also a professor.

“ … It is an important set of frameworks that are built around this notion that all students need to be served in ways that recognize both where they're at and to help them meet their full educational potential. … It's really serious to think about removing it from things that we are expressly committed to through accepting things like federal funding for education, even though it's a small percentage of budgets across the state.”

Doug Ruhman, a member of the deans council and dean of Division of Education and department chair of elementary education at Salish Kootenai College, said the code is a part of many classes on that campus too.

“I can't even imagine a framework for the profession that wouldn't include equity in a state like Montana, which contains diverse, vibrant perspectives on ways to live one's life,” Ruhman said. “Want to make sure that we represent all of those interests as we prepare teachers and it is tied to our accreditation.”

The council also retained language clarifying the code is an aspirational document, though the deputy superintendent of public instruction gave testimony Thursday saying the office wanted the word removed.

Deputy Sharyl Allen said OPI would raise the issue again when the Board of Public Education takes action on the council's recommendation, which is expected later this year.