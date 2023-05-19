Legislation signed into law this week will raise the fines from $10 to $100 for blocking access to a public county road, a practice that periodically pits public land users against nearby property owners.

House Bill 486 also adds language to the law allowing individuals to petition their county commissioners to remove a gate, fence or other obstruction to a public right of way.

The issue has long been on the wish list for groups that advocate for public access.

“Besides the fact it’s never been levied, the previous fine was so low that even someone with modest means could afford to block a road for months at a time, therefore creating their own private hunting, fishing or recreation oasis on our public lands,” Backcountry Hunters and Anglers board member Corey Ellis said in a press release Friday.

Republican Rep. Paul Green of Hardin sponsored the legislation, and initially wrote it to bump those fines to as much as $500 per day, although that was later chopped down by the Senate. During a February hearing on his bill, Green called the existing $10 fine “anemic.”

In an interview Friday, he said he was in part motivated by constituent landowners who were being illegally blocked out of their own property.

“I see the hunters and fishing groups are happy about it, but that wasn't the point behind this,” Green said. “It was for all Montanans to be able to access what is rightfully theirs.”

House Bill 486 cleared the Legislature last month with bipartisan support in both chambers, although it ran into some opposition from House and Senate Republicans aligned with the party’s right wing.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, a Republican from Wibaux, had opposed the bill, saying during an April floor debate that it would “attack private property.” He’s had the issue come up when he’s bought new property, Hinebauch said, and hunters argued he was suddenly locking them out of their spots. If they want to hunt that property, he said, they should have bought it.

“That’s what we do in America, we value property rights,” Hinebauch said. “And like I say a lot of times, if you really want to have public land, why don’t you move to Venezuela, or Russia, or China? Cause they got lots of public land over there.”

The new fines go into effect Oct. 1.