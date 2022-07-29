Bird flu found in Flathead poultry flock

Another Montana poultry flock, this time in Flathead County, has tested positive for avian flu, the state Department of Livestock announced Friday.

It's the 10th such flock linked to an ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza infections in the state, and one of nearly 400 infected poultry flocks nationwide.

A press release from the department noted that the last case to affect a domestic flock in Montana was more than two months ago.

“We had hoped that avian influenza was behind us,” Marty Zaluski, the Montana state veterinarian, stated in the release. “Unfortunately, the risk seems to persist, and poultry owners should continue to practice enhanced biosecurity measures.”

Seven birds were affected by the outbreak, detected on Tuesday, according to the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which publishes data on detections. A bald eagle in Flathead County was also found to have died from bird flu on July 15.

Infected animals have to be killed, as well as all "remaining birds on the premises," in order to prevent the disease from spreading, according to the state department.

The release listed sudden death, swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs and drops in egg production or water and feed consumption as symptoms of bird flu.

The department asks that all poultry producers immediately report signs of avian influenza to their veterinarian or by calling 406-444-2976.