Bills would put county authority over wild bison transplants, change definitions

Holmlund defended the bill from critics, saying the bill exempts bison owned by tribes and tribal members and that criteria such as that the animals are reduced to captivity is already in law.

“The idea that we’re muddying the waters by making something a little more clear, I don’t understand the connection there,” he said. “We have made this as clear as we can possibly do with as short of a definition as we can.”

House Bill 302 from Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Forth Benton, would require any state relocation of wild bison to first receive approval from the county commission of the county where the transplant would occur.

Kassmier said the bill would not affect tribes, but that it would be landowners in the areas where bison are relocated that would see the direct effects. County commissioners would not have management authority over the animals but know their communities the best and would have a say in their relocation, he argued.

Nicole Rolf with Montana Farm Bureau Federation testified in support of the bill, saying it was about local control and would provide a check and balance for communities