Bills would bind state, local police to honor to federal immigration detainers

Democrats, in opposition of the bill, asked Mercer why his bill would leave officers out of the list of those immune to these lawsuits. Mercer countered nothing in the bill specifically exposes officers to civil liability.

Anti-immigration legislation has been propelled through the session largely by the GOP majority. Mercer's earlier immigration enforcement bill, HB 223, and a bill to ban sanctuary cities in the state from Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, R-Miles City, have both already passed the House with all but one vote from the GOP. Those bills both got a hearing Thursday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.