A bill to extend legal protections to election workers if they are obstructed from doing their jobs narrowly passed the House Thursday, after several Republican lawmakers took to the mic to allege recent misdeeds by those officials.

Senate Bill 61 clarifies the definitions of “election official” and "election worker" in Montana law to ensure that election administrators, judges and workers are included in the section of law that deals with obstruction of public officials. It would also include election workers in a law that currently prohibits election officials from tampering with voting materials or looking at voters’ ballots.

“Some of us have seen the video of where ballots were being shredded,” Rep. Lyn Hellegaard, a Missoula Republican, told the House during the floor debate on the bill. “If a poll watcher or election official asks why the ballots are being shredded, that could be construed as obstruction or hindering the process of the election.”

Hellegaard confirmed after the floor session that she was referencing allegations that arose in Carbon County earlier this year, in which local “election integrity” activists released edited footage from security cameras that were running inside the county election office on Election Day last November. The group has attempted to paint the footage as proof that election officials were shredding ballots.

The brief video clip, circulated in February on Rumble and other social media platforms, shows a person placing pieces of paper in a shredder. It purports to show ballots being shredded on Election Night. In response, Carbon County issued a press release calling the allegations false and stating that the county elections administrator, shown in the video frame, is shredding copies of ballots received electronically from overseas voters. Those electronic ballots, according to the county, were transposed onto physical ballots and subsequently shredded to protect the voters’ identities.

Asked to elaborate on her allegations, Hellegaard said she didn’t have any proof that ballots were being shredded, beyond the video. But her point, she said, was that she felt the bill could create a chilling effect on citizens who witness improper actions by election officials.

“Whether they were ballots or not, I don’t really care,” Hellegaard said. “It’s whether they should be able to question what they saw.”

A half-dozen other GOP lawmakers expressed similar concerns about the bill. But Rep. Julie Dooling, the Helena Republican carrying the bill in the House, argued that if her colleagues were serious about addressing “election integrity” in Montana’s voting systems, SB 65 is “one piece of the puzzle to help resolve these issues.”

“You can misconstrue this all you want, but it’s very simple,” Dooling said. “We’re creating definitions and we’re creating a penalty if you get involved in that election process in a derogatory way. … It’s a problem, we need to help election workers.”

Over the past two years, local election workers in Montana have reported a spike in harassment and threats that mirrored an uptick in similar activities reported elsewhere in the country. The previous Commissioner of Political Practices, Jeff Mangan, had pushed for the legislation after his office received calls from local election officials reporting incidents of harassment after the 2020 election.

In an interview outside the House chamber, the newly appointed Commissioner of Political Practices, Chris Gallus, said he also supports the bill. He noted that as the official tasked with investigating those election complaints, he would not view a citizen simply questioning the processes of an election official as “obstruction” in determining whether to move ahead with possible charges.

The bill passed 57-43, with Democrats and less than half the GOP representatives in support. It needs to withstand a final vote in the House before transmitting to the governor’s desk for his approval.

The House also considered legislation to bar county election offices from receiving private donations. Senate Bill 117 was brought in response to grants distributed by the Center for Tech and Civic Life prior to the 2020 elections. The grants were offered in part to help local election offices defray the unexpected costs of running elections during a pandemic, but were also used for more routine purchases like security cameras and technology upgrades.

A $350 million donation from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stirred suspicion, however, that the grants could be used to unduly influence the elections. No evidence has emerged to that end, although CTCL founders have connections to politically liberal groups.

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, argued the bill has its “genesis not in Montana but in a conspiracy theory,” and suggested it could inadvertently prevent local election offices from receiving discounts or other deals from election technology providers that could be classified as “donations.”

Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins, of Missoula, countered simply that billionaires shouldn’t be funding the state’s elections.

“You want to know what didn’t originate in the state of Montana, it was the money that came flooding into localities all around the state of Montana,” Hopkins said.

The bill advanced on party lines, 68-32, and also needs a final vote to transmit to the Senate.

A third elections bill heard on the House floor Thursday, Senate Bill 197, also passed a preliminary vote on party lines. It would effectively double the number of races and precincts the state randomly selects for a hand-recount as part of its post-election audit.

Republicans framed the measure as one to boost voter confidence in the election outcomes. Democrats objected on the grounds that the mandate to local election offices doesn’t come with an appropriation to pay for the increased costs.