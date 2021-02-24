Bills to loosen concealed carry restrictions advance in the Legislature

Permits to carry a concealed weapon in Montana require the completion of a firearms safety course. Arguing for an exemption to that requirement, Hinebauch said that lawmakers frequently receive threats and are sufficiently vetted by their constituents and the press to ensure that they’re responsible.

“I think if you have a permit, then people know you have a gun,” he added. “So I personally think it would be best if we didn’t have to have one.”

While a few Republicans ended up voting against Senate Bill 158, Big Timber Sen. John Esp was the only one to speak against it on the Senate floor.

“To have to wait for a permit or maybe even come up here without a permit, and have to wait a few weeks and serve in this legislative body without the possibility of carrying a gun legally, I don’t see that that’s a big drawback,” Esp said. “I was also vetted by the voters, but I don’t think they vetted me on my ability to shoot or my ability to make a good judgment amongst a group of people with a shooter up there.”