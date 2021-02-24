Bills to loosen concealed carry restrictions advance in the Legislature

After the passage of major gun legislation earlier in the session, state lawmakers are continuing to attempt to change who can carry guns and where in the state.
The state House on Wednesday gave initial approval to House Bill 436, from Rep. Scot Kerns, R-Great Falls.
The legislation passed on a nearly party-line margin of 65-34 and faces a final House vote before moving to the Senate.
The bill would bar a local government from stopping people who want to carry a concealed firearm in a public building. It would also remove the penalty for carrying a concealed weapon in a place where it's prohibited.
The bill comes on the heels of House Bill 102, which Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law earlier this month. That bill expands where Montanans can carry guns, both concealed and openly. It also follows a voter-passed referendum last November that limits the ability local governments have to create their own regulations around the carrying of concealed guns, though both those measures allowed for the provision Kerns’ bill would eliminate.
Kerns said the bill “clears up an inconsistency” with the state’s gun laws. He said open and concealed carry should be treated equally in the law.
“The goal of this legislation is to promote uniformity … so that law-abiding citizens don't mistakenly run afoul with a patchwork of restrictions,” Kerns said.
Rep. Connie Keogh, D-Missoula, said in opposition to the bill that both the Legislature and voters had already spoken on allowing local governments the power Kerns’ bill targets.
“The voters who approved LR-130 voted to leave this narrow authority with local governments. This legislative body specifically left this authority with local governments when it recently passed HB 102,” Keogh said.
Keough added public employees routinely deal with matters that involve high levels of emotions and that would be made dangerous if firearms were introduced into the mix.
“Our local city halls and courthouses are not a place for openly carrying or concealing firearms,” Keogh said.
Another bill to allow Montana legislators to carry concealed weapons without permits on state property won an initial endorsement from the Senate on Wednesday.
Republican Sen. Steve Hinebauch, of Wibaux, opened debate on his bill by noting that similar legislation has been vetoed in several previous sessions by Democratic governors, after being passed by Republican-dominated Legislatures. Montana voters in November elected Gianforte as the state’s first Republican governor in 16 years.
Permits to carry a concealed weapon in Montana require the completion of a firearms safety course. Arguing for an exemption to that requirement, Hinebauch said that lawmakers frequently receive threats and are sufficiently vetted by their constituents and the press to ensure that they’re responsible.
“I think if you have a permit, then people know you have a gun,” he added. “So I personally think it would be best if we didn’t have to have one.”
While a few Republicans ended up voting against Senate Bill 158, Big Timber Sen. John Esp was the only one to speak against it on the Senate floor.
“To have to wait for a permit or maybe even come up here without a permit, and have to wait a few weeks and serve in this legislative body without the possibility of carrying a gun legally, I don’t see that that’s a big drawback,” Esp said. “I was also vetted by the voters, but I don’t think they vetted me on my ability to shoot or my ability to make a good judgment amongst a group of people with a shooter up there.”
Citing Sen. Duane Ankney’s long legislative tenure, Esp asked him if he’d ever served with legislators “that you had to wonder whether they could pass a concealed carry permit test or not, and a background check.”
“Senator, you want me to name names?” the Colstrip Republican responded.
Referring to herself as a “lightning rod,” Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, said she supported the bill.
“I have received death threats, and I have received many threats, and I want the right to defend myself,” she said. “I don’t want to have to depend on someone to defend me.”
Democrats were united against the bill, although Philipsburg Sen. Mark Sweeney indicated he could have supported a measure that required some degree of firearms training for lawmakers to carry concealed guns.
The bill passed 27-23 on second reading. It requires a final vote to pass the Senate.