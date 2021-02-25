Bills to limit state, local emergency powers advance

A pair of bills limiting the power of local health boards and the governor’s emergency authority were advanced by a House panel Thursday morning.
Both bills are amalgamations of other legislation brought earlier in the session. They combine the responses of different Republican lawmakers to what they viewed as a heavy-handed actions by state and local authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
Fundamental to Republicans’ arguments in favor of House Bill 121 has been the belief that local health boards overreacted by passing restrictions that hurt businesses, without a check on their power from local elected officials. Members of health boards are appointed by elected county or municipal officials, but have the authority to enact legally binding health rules.
“When you go ahead and implement actions that actually quarantine the healthy, that take away the economic ability for people to create a living, it is a big deal, it is a big decision,” Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, said. “What we’ve also seen now is health boards are kind of used to the feeling of power and also if they can keep people afraid, they can keep them under the power.”
HB 121 removes health boards’ ability to adopt local health regulations, turning them instead into advisory bodies for their county or city governments. They would also lose the power to independently hire their own staff and local health officer.
Since the start of the pandemic, some counties in Montana have lost their public health officers in the face of harassment from the public and lack of support from local officials over health measures.
Democrats on the committee have objected to the changes, as well as the process through which the committee cobbled together both companion bills. The original bills had public hearings in other committees before being reassigned to House Business and Labor, which was tasked with the rewrite process.
“I just hope that by bringing another layer in here, that it will unnecessarily restrict the county health boards and that health officer from doing their jobs,” Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said.
The other measure, House Bill 230, would prevent a governor from declaring indefinite states of emergency by requiring a poll of the Legislature to renew such a state after an initial 45-day period. Renewals would be 45 days as well, and also subject to legislative polls. Unreturned ballots from legislators would be counted as votes against authorizing an extension of the emergency.
Directives that implement things like the former statewide mask mandate or provisions that limited hours and capacity at businesses can be issued under an emergency declaration.
The legislation — drawn from three separate bills — is a priority this session for Republicans who saw former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s response last year to the COVID-19 pandemic as executive overreach.
Both bills passed on party-line votes, 12-8, with Republicans voting for the measures and Democrats against.