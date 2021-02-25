Bills to limit state, local emergency powers advance

HB 121 removes health boards’ ability to adopt local health regulations, turning them instead into advisory bodies for their county or city governments. They would also lose the power to independently hire their own staff and local health officer.

Since the start of the pandemic, some counties in Montana have lost their public health officers in the face of harassment from the public and lack of support from local officials over health measures.

Democrats on the committee have objected to the changes, as well as the process through which the committee cobbled together both companion bills. The original bills had public hearings in other committees before being reassigned to House Business and Labor, which was tasked with the rewrite process.

“I just hope that by bringing another layer in here, that it will unnecessarily restrict the county health boards and that health officer from doing their jobs,” Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said.