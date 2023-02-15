Two bills aimed at changing laws around how transgender people live in Montana took steps forward Wednesday, with support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats.

On the House floor, all but two GOP lawmakers gave initial approval to House Bill 361 from Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage.

If passed it would carve out an exception in discrimination in education laws to say it is not unlawful for a student to call another student by their legal name, which in the case of a transgender student would be using what's called their deadname; and to refer to another student by the student's sex, which would allow for misgendering a trans student.

Deadnaming is the practice of referring to a transgender person by their former name, and opponents to the bill said the practice is often used to bully kids.

“What this bill is stating is my kids and their beliefs do not have to follow, do not have to recognize, something that they do not believe,” Ler said in support of his bill on the floor.

It passed by a 66-34 margin. During debate, several Democratic representatives spoke against it, including the first openly trans and nonbinary members of the Legislature.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula and a trans woman, said she’s watched members of the Legislature “deftly dodge” her pronouns and not refer to her as “her.”

“But no one in this body has come up to me and said ‘You’re a man,’ because we recognize that is not right, that is unkind, that is out of decorum,” Zephyr said, adding that the same should be modeled to children in schools so they can exist in the adult world later in life.

Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell and the chair of the House Judiciary Committee that passed the bill last week, supported the bill. Regier cited examples of students falling under investigation for using the wrong pronouns. Two were out-of-state situations, but Regier also referenced a claim by a Montana State University student who said her rights were infringed on by a sorority’s “insistence’ on using preferred pronouns for members.

Republican Rep. Casey Knudsen, of Malta, said he initially had concerns with the bill until his amendment to say the behavior of using pronouns different than the child wanted was not unlawful as long as it does not rise to the definition of bullying.

After a final vote in the House expected Thursday, the bill moves to the Senate for consideration.

Another bill that would ban minors from attending drag shows was dramatically amended Wednesday before it passed out of the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 359 was updated by sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, of Columbia Falls, to define drag shows as an event “that features topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

Another amendment to the bill defined a prurient interest as "having a tendency to excite lustful thoughts."

The bill also expanded the section listing where drag shows are banned to include “on public property in any location where the performance is in the presence of an individual under the age of 18 or in a location owned by an entity that receives any form of funding from the state.” All the changes were approved with GOP support.

The committee did not discuss the implications of adding the public property provision as it would pertain to things like parades on public streets. Legislative records show that during the drafting process Michell asked bill writers, “will simply adding ‘any taxpayer funded facility’ fit under the bill title?” but was told it would not fit the title that focused on minors attending drag shows.

In opposition to the bill, Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said combined with the “troublingly vague” definitions of male and female impersonators in the bill, they had concerns about adding language legislating a person's thoughts. Howell is the first openly nonbinary legislator in Montana.

“I don’t know how we define or defend against somebody saying ‘Well, you excited lustful thoughts,’” Howell said. “ … The loopholes here are so shockingly broad that I don’t even understand … This would allow for what I believe is the intent of the bill, but it would also allow for so much beyond that. … I find this to be wildly irresponsible.”

Howell raised a red flag about a change to include more locations where shows would be banned in the bill.

“Adding any location that receives funding from the state again makes this wide open to use in a manner that really restricts the ability of people to live their lives and participate in their communities,” Howell said. “I think it makes people into criminals for wanting to be part of their community and I think that’s wrong and we should resist this bill.”

Rep. Jed Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said that the phrase "prurient interest" was defined by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1957 case.

Zephyr said that she had grave concerns about the bill. Zephyr referenced testimony in the bill’s initial hearing from people in support who portrayed drag performers or members of the LGBTQ community as abusers of children.

“Then the proponents came forward, what we saw was a perpetual conflation between sexual orientation, gender identity, drag performances and most problematic — the sexualization of children,” Zephyr said. “ … When we talk about the impacts, we are talking about the folks who are going to see this bill pass and regardless of what the sponsors think this bill is doing, they’re going to see that as a green light to target people.”

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, said that when the public comes to testify on bills, it’s not the Legislature putting words in their mouth or censoring what they say.

“I don’t make my decisions based on the bad ideas someone else thinks when they come in here,” Carlson said.

Hinkle spoke in support of the bill, saying debate begs the question “Why are they so intent on reading to children?”

Performers who testified during the committee’s initial hearing said they came to events at the invitation of organizers or the community and parents.

Even though drag performers said they dress conservatively when reading to children, Hinkle equated the situation to a hypothetical “stripper story hour.” Though they would not be performing at the time, Hinke said “that profession in other circumstances has that sexual connotation to it.”

“When we’re looking at this, we’re saying ‘Yes, OK, the way drag folks are dressing, they’re covering up, they’re not being sexual in that moment, but in other venues, in other situations, they’re naked and having that prurient-type connotation to the work they do,” Hinkle said.

The bill next moves to the full House for debate.