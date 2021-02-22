Bills pile up as Legislature nears midway point

Bishop pointed out submitting written testimony when a bill is heard could be meaningless if the committee takes immediate action on the legislation after a hearing, as happened for most of the bills Monday.

“I’m frustrated and I think the public is frustrated,” Bishop said. “ … It’s hard for me to make a good case at this point that all of those concerns have been given the weight and the integrity that they deserve.”

Usher said he understood and he was trying to make the start of the week heavier in anticipation of amendments down the road that would require time for debate.

“We’re going to have work. … We are busting our tail to make sure that we do the best we can with the tools we have,” Usher said.

The last bill the committee heard Monday was part of several that would alter the state’s child protective services, including required certification for protection workers and the timeline for emergency hearings if a child has been removed from their home. The final discussion was on a bill that would define imminent danger and add additional limitations on when a child could be removed when there’s concern about abuse or neglect.

Those opposed to the bill implored the committee to not take hasty action because of the scheduling demands.