The state House on Thursday gave initial approval to bills that would clarify what role religion can play in public schools and possible competing bills on notification requirements for sexual education.

Two bills from Rep. Greg Kmetz, R-Miles City, would say students are not prohibited from initiating or participating in conversations about religion with another student or teacher and allow the use of religious books during free reading time or for self-selected reading requirements.

The legislation would also permit prayer on school grounds and at school-sponsored events, though people cannot be compelled to pray. Schools were already allowed to start the day with a prayer under existing law.

Kmetz told legislators his bills were not Christian bills. “This bill applies to any faith and any religion,” he said.

Opposition came from Rep. Eric Matthews, a longtime educator and Democratic legislator from Bozeman. He said he wasn’t fundamentally against the bill but said it was trying to solve a problem that does not exist.

“Our teachers are professionals. We want what's best for kids. And, frankly, right now, I miss being in middle school a little bit,” Matthews said.

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, asked if the bill would allow for proselytizing, and while Kmetz said he didn’t know the answer, Rep. Lee Deming, R-Laurel, said it would.

Saying the bill was not inclusive of Montana’s Native American population, which do not follow religions but rather a way of life, Box Elder Democrat Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy spoke against it.

Rep. Scot Kerns, a Great Falls Republican who is a member of the Christian clergy, said the bill would protect a student’s ability to freely express their religion.

House Bill 744 cleared a second reading on a 71-28 vote, capturing some Democratic support.

House Bill 745, also from Kmetz, clarifies students can read religious materials in schools and have the freedom to pray, which is already allowed in state law.

Matthews again opposed the bill, saying that students already have the ability to engage in prayer and that he’s been able to accommodate students’ prayer schedules. But he said he was concerned that the bill called out the Bible but not other religious books.

The bill also passed a second reading 69-31, a party-line vote.

Two bills cleared the House to build onto sexual education requirement laws passed in 2021. Both are carried by Republicans and could be in competition, though Rep. Fred Anderson, of Great Falls, said he would aim to work with Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe to coordinate their legislation.

Anderson said his bill will give clarity as to what situations and when schools are required to notify parents about when sexual education will occur.

After last session, Anderson said the law "has been interpreted in a variety of ways by schools."

Some notified parents annually, others sent much more frequent notifications on any topic that may broadly be related to sexual education.

But Seekins-Crowe said she was concerned that Anderson's bill didn't have the same specifics about the timeline for notification as her bill, which would require parents to be informed between 48 hours and 10 days before the event or dissemination of curriculum materials.

Anderson said he would support coordinating the bills, though Seekins-Crowe said there were other things that troubled her in his bill.

While she said she agreed with a provision in Anderson's to post the curriculum online so parents can review it themselves, she thought it did not cover enough possible situations she said might concern parents.

Seekins-Crowe's House Bill 502 passed on a 68-32 mostly party-line vote, while Anderson's House Bill 566 passed 66-33. Both need a final vote before moving to the Senate.