Bills on bears, wolves near passage in Montana Legislature

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, carried HB 468 to the Senate floor. The bill adds black bears to the list of animals that can currently be hunted using dogs in Montana, including mountain lions, raccoons and game birds, he said.

McGillvray touted the bill as allowing for a wildlife management tool, more selective harvest of bears that can be closely inspected in a tree, and a healthy activity with a long tradition that includes fair-chase ethics.

Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, opposed the bill, saying he saw major conflicts with grizzly bears and potentially separating black bear cubs from mothers.

Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, also opposed the bill, citing his conversation with a retired government trapper that chasing female bears with cubs could increase cub mortality. He recommended moving the hound hunt to the spring, when cubs have matured.

But Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, threw his support behind HB 468, saying he had hunted black bears and other animals with hounds in other states and would like to see the same come to Montana.

HB 468 passed on an initial vote of 28-22 in the Senate, with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting against the measure.