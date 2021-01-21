Bills on abortion, trans athletics clear committee

The four bills aimed at reducing access to abortions all passed the committee on a 12-7 party-line vote, with Republicans for the legislation and Democrats opposed.

One bill would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age, the second would require notification of the opportunity to have an ultrasound, the third would require a woman to have what's called "informed consent" that includes warnings of death and other dangers at least 24 hours before a medical abortion and the last would put to voters the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act."