Bills look to reform reviews of legislative auditor

A pair of bills brought by Republican lawmakers would reform how the legislative auditor is reviewed, hired and fired.

Sens. John Esp of Big Timber and Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls brought the bills to the Senate Legislative Administration Committee on Monday morning.

The bills come after a clash last year between Legislative Auditor Angus Macgiver and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration, following a disputed audit of the state’s Medicaid program. The audit, which used different metrics than the administration says was allowed, alleged higher incidences of fraud that could result in the federal government clawing some of those payments back. The liability claim temporarily delayed the administration from selling about $80 million in infrastructure bonds.

The dispute spilled over into Macgiver’s two-year contract being considered by the Legislative Audit Committee and whether Democrats on that committee would vote against renewal. With equal members of both parties on the committee, the contract would have died on a tie vote. The contract was renewed last June on a 8-4 vote for a contract through June 30, 2022.