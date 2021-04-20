Bills cutting state's top income tax advance

The House Taxation Committee on Tuesday advanced two bills aimed at cutting the state's top income tax rate as the legislative session grinds toward its end.
The committee revived a previously dead bill to drop the state's top income tax rate and also advanced an income tax simplification bill, both from Polson Republican Rep. Greg Hertz and both aimed at accomplishing the tax cut rate called for by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Senate Bill 159 was brought back from the dead. It originally proposed cutting the state's top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. The bill was amended earlier this session to more than double the reduction, down to 6.5%. That change more than doubled the fiscal hit to the state, reaching $84.7 million in the 2025 fiscal year
But Tuesday's resurrection of the bill also removed that change, putting the fiscal hit back at roughly $31.7 million in FY 2025. Other changes include a contingency section meant to avoid conflict with a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that says states can't receive money — about $2.7 billion in Montana's case — if they use the funds to offset tax reductions. Both the state's Republican Attorney General and Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines have made efforts to remove that provision in the federal act.
The bill also contains a section that would terminate it in 2023 if another bill House Taxation advanced Tuesday also becomes law. That's Senate Bill 399 from Hertz, billed as a tax simplification bill.
The bill would cut the state's income tax brackets from seven to two, and set their tax rates at 4.7% for the lower tier and 6.5% for the upper. It would also eliminate several individual and corporate income tax credits.
Rep. Marty Malone, a Republican from Pray, voted against the bill.
"I don't like this bill this late in the session," Malone said before the committee voted Tuesday.
Malone and Democrats who spoke against the legislation said they wanted further study of tax credits before any were eliminated.
Rep. Becky Beard, the Elliston Republican who chairs the committee, said she supported the bill because it aligned the state's deductions to the federal ones, which she argued would increase the standard deduction for many taxpayers.
"I think this is a good effort at tax simplification in our state," Beard said. The bills both move to the House floor next.