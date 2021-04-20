Bills cutting state's top income tax advance

The bill also contains a section that would terminate it in 2023 if another bill House Taxation advanced Tuesday also becomes law. That's Senate Bill 399 from Hertz, billed as a tax simplification bill.

The bill would cut the state's income tax brackets from seven to two, and set their tax rates at 4.7% for the lower tier and 6.5% for the upper. It would also eliminate several individual and corporate income tax credits.

Rep. Marty Malone, a Republican from Pray, voted against the bill.

"I don't like this bill this late in the session," Malone said before the committee voted Tuesday.

Malone and Democrats who spoke against the legislation said they wanted further study of tax credits before any were eliminated.

Rep. Becky Beard, the Elliston Republican who chairs the committee, said she supported the bill because it aligned the state's deductions to the federal ones, which she argued would increase the standard deduction for many taxpayers.