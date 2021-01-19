Bills aimed to reduce access to abortions on tap this week

Republican lawmakers Tuesday introduced the first half of a slate of bills that would restrict access to abortion in Montana, long an objective of the party that now also holds the governor's office.

Those who oppose abortion hail the legislation as steps the state can take to peel back access the procedure, a right that is protected in the U.S. Constitution. Opponents say the bills create hurdles that violate Montana's state Constitution, which goes further than the national document in protecting the right to privacy.

Montanans have a constitutional right to abortion that was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 and has been upheld in later decisions.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks reproductive health policy, the state had five facilities where women can access abortions in 2017. That year there were 1,580 abortions in the state, though that does not mean all people were Montana residents. Nationwide, abortions have decreased 22% between 2009-2018, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.