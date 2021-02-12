Bills aim to increase bison available to tribes

The Montana Legislature is considering the first two in a slate of bills that could impact the management of bison in and traveling through the state.

Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning, brought House Bills 311 and 312 before the House Agriculture Committee this week. Both bills deal with state regulations and processes for moving bison when they are destined for Indian reservations.

Bison are incredibly important culturally, economically and as food to many tribes with several sustaining their own herds, Weatherwax said. But those herds are generally too small to sustain genetic diversity without introducing new animals, and the tribes source those animals from places such as Yellowstone National Park or herds from other Indian reservations, he said.

House Bill 311 would exempt from state health certification bison being transported to a Montana Indian reservation from a national park or a different reservation. Supporters of the bill said it would eliminate red tape and expenses for a process taking place between two federal entities with animals that are tested to ensure they are disease-free.

“What we have attempted to do is basically simplify the opportunity to access buffalo,” said Majel Russell, an attorney representing several tribes.