Bills aim to increase bison available to tribes

The Montana Legislature is considering the first two in a slate of bills that could impact the management of bison in and traveling through the state.
Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning, brought House Bills 311 and 312 before the House Agriculture Committee this week. Both bills deal with state regulations and processes for moving bison when they are destined for Indian reservations.
Bison are incredibly important culturally, economically and as food to many tribes with several sustaining their own herds, Weatherwax said. But those herds are generally too small to sustain genetic diversity without introducing new animals, and the tribes source those animals from places such as Yellowstone National Park or herds from other Indian reservations, he said.
House Bill 311 would exempt from state health certification bison being transported to a Montana Indian reservation from a national park or a different reservation. Supporters of the bill said it would eliminate red tape and expenses for a process taking place between two federal entities with animals that are tested to ensure they are disease-free.
“What we have attempted to do is basically simplify the opportunity to access buffalo,” said Majel Russell, an attorney representing several tribes.
Bison are rigorously tested under federal programs by the USDA, she said, with the state health inspection essentially an administrative verification of those tests. Conducting the state inspection takes time and money that could be eliminated, she continued.
“This isn’t a bill that allows tribes to circumvent testing, it eliminates duplicate testing,” Russell said.
Bison have long been a challenging issue in Montana due to concerns about spreading diseases such as brucellosis to cattle. That concern has led to a designated surveillance area near Yellowstone and phased testing programs of wild animals, with certification necessary before they may be transported to reservations.
No confirmed cases of bison transmitting the disease in the wild have been verified, proponents said, while opponents noted that transmission has been found between captive research animals.
Disease concerns led the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Department of Livestock to oppose HB 311, saying the existing program should not be deviated from.
HB 312 seeks to allow tribes that have sufficient facilities to quarantine bison from Yellowstone National Park. That would be done by eliminating the required state certification for transporting the animals to quarantine facilities.
The net result would be potentially hundreds more bison available to tribes each year, supporters said.
A percentage of the bison that migrate out of Yellowstone during the winter into the designated surveillance area are positive for brucellosis. The National Park Service typically captures hundreds of bison each winter with the majority sent to slaughter.
The service has capacity to hold and quarantine 104 animals that, once confirmed negative for disease, may be taken by tribes to augment their herds.
Under HB 312 tribes with approved facilities would be able to quarantine the animals during testing. The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes currently have a facility that could house up to 600 bison on the reservation. That could drastically decrease the number of animals sent to slaughter each year.
“This is making more Yellowstone buffalo available to tribes and decreasing the needless slaughter,” said Ervin Carlson, president of the Intertribal Buffalo Council and director of the Blackfeet Buffalo Program.
Carlson is also a cattle rancher and cattle is an important industry on the Blackfeet Reservation. The tribes are taking all the proper precautions to eliminate disease risk, he said.
Additional supporters included organizations interested in bison conservation.
Opponents from the livestock industry and Montana Department of Livestock again spoke against the bill.
Raylee Honeycutt with the Montana Stockgrowers Association raised the issue of animals initially testing negative and later testing positive during research studies, saying additional study is needed to determine the risk factors.
State Veterinarian Dr. Martin Zaluski testified that issue is not the quality of the facility at Fort Peck, but the risk of moving animals not fully verified as disease free from the designated surveillance area to an area where no brucellosis is present. That would mean should an animal escape or there be a disease transmission in some other way it would occur in an area where brucellosis is already known to be present.
The committee took not immediate action on the bills.
Lawmakers have drafted some additional bills that could shape bison management in Montana.
Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, has introduced a bill being heard Tuesday in the same committee that would require county approval to relocate wild bison or buffalo. A county commission would have to authorize any transplant proposed by the state. Similar bills have come in past session and been vetoed by a Democratic governor.
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, has drafted a bill that would add a bison tag to big game permits the state allows to be auctioned off each year for conservation funding. The permit would be similar to those offered for other species such as bighorn sheep and elk with proceeds going to fund bison management.
