A more than $1 billion spending package is one step away from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk, after Democrats tried unsuccessfully Tuesday to disentangle the pieces of legislation to be considered separately.

On a series of mostly party-line votes, Republican senators endorsed legislation to spend $530 million on income tax refunds, $280 million in property tax refunds and about $344 million on programs to pay down the state’s debt and secure federal highway money passed second-reading votes. Each of the bills needs to pass a vote on third reading to advance from the Legislature.

Lawmakers this session have been debating how best to spend an estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus, driven largely by income tax revenues and federal stimulus spending over the past two years.

“When the government has over-collected from the taxpayers, it should return that money to them,” Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said. Glimm is carrying House Bill 192, which would cut income-tax rebates to Montanans worth up to $1,250 of an individual’s tax burden in the last two years.

The four bills have already passed the House, where GOP lawmakers bridged their divide with the governor’s office by adding nearly identical “coordinating language” into each measure. The language ensures that the failure of any bill in the package means the effect of the others is cut in half. The package also includes two tax-cut bills that cleared their final Senate votes Tuesday.

Democrats have argued throughout the process that the legislation is unnecessarily being rush through the Legislature, and tried multiple times on the Senate floor to remove the coordinating language. Those attempts, which they said would have allowed each bill to get a more thorough consideration, were rebuffed by Republicans on mostly party-line votes. Republicans hold more than two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

“I’d love to vote for this bill,” Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, said of the debt-paydown bill. But he implored his Senate colleagues to strip out the coordinating language first. “Let the merits of each of these bills stand on their own.”

Democrats also failed to amend House Bill 222, the vehicle for the property-tax rebates. Their change to the bill would have also given a portion of the surplus money to renters, who they say won’t benefit from the property-tax rebates, despite contributing to those tax payments.

A competing proposal to pay down the state’s debt also passed a second-reading vote in the Senate on Tuesday. Senate Bill 417 would spend $150 million to do so, but sponsor Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, said it includes language that would only allow the state to buy back bonds if they were being sold at a price that “results in a net cost-savings to the state.”

SB 417 passed a second-reading vote unanimously.

Also Tuesday, Republicans previewed another bill a spokesperson said would put $200 million more of the surplus back to voters.

House Bill 816 would increase the income tax rebates by $100 million and property tax rebates by $100 million. It would work in concert with House Bills 192 and 222.

An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled for the bill.