Billings Rep. Frank Fleming dies at 68

Billings Republican Rep. Frank Fleming died Sunday at age 68, state legislative leaders announced Monday.

The GOP leadership of the Montana House of Representatives issued a joint statement on Fleming's passing from House Speaker Wylie Galt, Majority Leader Sue Vinton and Speaker Pro Tempore Casey Knudsen:

"We are sad to report the passing of Rep. Frank Fleming following a long and difficult health battle. From his work as chief federal probation officer and manager at the Job Service to being an integral member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Fleming was dedicated to serving the Billings community and the state of Montana. He will be missed and our prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Fleming had initially planned to run for another term in the state House, but announced on Facebook in late January he would not be seeking re-election to House District 51 due to medical reasons. In the post Fleming added that he planned to continue serving the rest of his two-year term.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of my home state of Montana," Fleming wrote in the Jan. 26 post.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on social media he has ordered the flags at the state Capitol to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in Fleming's honor.

"Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Frank Fleming," Gianforte said. "… We are praying for his family and loved ones."

Fleming was born in Great Falls in 1953, graduated from Great Falls High School and earned education degrees from Eastern Montana College, known today as Montana State University Billings. He retired after careers as a chief federal probation officer and a manager at the State of Montana Job Service.

He was appointed to House District 51 covering Billings' South Side in 2017 to fill out the remaining term for Adam Rosendale and was then elected to the office in 2018.

Vinton said Monday that the House Speaker can appoint another representative to fill his spot on any interim committees of which Fleming was a member. He was assigned to the Law and Justice Interim Committee during this interim session.

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee will begin the process of advancing three nominees to the county commission, which will appoint one to carry out the remainder of Fleming's term, Vinton said. Two Republicans have already filed with the Montana Secretary of State's Office to run for House District 51: Curtis Schomer and Mike Yakawich, both of whom filed after Fleming announced on social media he would not be seeking another term.

The exact cause of death was not included in Monday's announcement. Vinton said Fleming was "very private" about his health challenges and did not seek out attention or sympathy on the matter.

"Rep. Fleming was a very modest, unassuming man that went about his work quietly but very efficiently and did a terrific job," Vinton said in a phone interview Monday. "He cared very much not only for the people in his district but everyone in Montana. We're certainly very sad to lose him."

