Billings judge to decide soon if new abortion laws will take effect

The legislation was passed earlier this year by Republican lawmakers, who hold a majority in the Legislature, and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The lawsuit is being defended by Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office.

The case is before Judge Gregory Todd in Yellowstone County District Court, who will retire at the end of the year.

On Thursday, lawyers for Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state solicitor general squared off before Todd.

Raph Graybill, an attorney for Planned Parenthood, said if Todd allowed the laws to take effect Oct. 1, it would curtail the constitutional right to a pre-viability abortion, violate women's right to privacy and infringe on doctor-patient relationships, causing irreparable harm.

"Women seeking pre-viability abortions after 20 weeks or later will be categorically barred from doing so. Other women will have their right to obtain abortion earlier in pregnancy unduly infringed and will be stigmatized if they decide to seek such care," Graybill told the judge. "Plaintiffs and other health care providers will be forced to tell patients false medical information in violation of their rights to free speech and in violation of their ethical obligations as health care providers."