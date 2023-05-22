Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday tapped Billings city deputy attorney Thomas Pardy to take the District Court bench in Yellowstone County.

Pardy will succeed District Court Judge Michael Moses following Moses' retirement on July 1.

The Howard, South Dakota-raised lawyer has been a civil attorney for the city of Billings office since 2015. He twice operated his own firm in Billings, with a stint as Mountain West Bank's staff attorney in between.

Although a civil attorney at the city of Billings, roughly 50% of Pardy's private practice included criminal defense, according to his application submitted to the governor's office. The other 50%, Pardy said, was handling family law, real estate, banking, human resources, contracts, bankruptcy and appeals.

Pardy graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 1998 and in 2018 retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of Master Sgt. after 32 years of service.

In 2018 Pardy campaigned for District Court judge in Yellowstone County, losing out to Judge Collette Davies. Pardy said then he supported and would like to join in the work done through veterans treatment courts. Letters Gianforte received supporting Pardy's nomination to the bench included one written by District Court Judge Randal Spaulding of Musselshell County, where both practiced law earlier in their careers.

Pardy did not return a calling seeking comment on his appointment Monday afternoon.

Gianforte's appointment follows an advisory committee's recommendation, which forwarded two nominees to the governor for consideration.

"Thomas is an accomplished attorney who is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench," Gianforte said in a press release Monday. "I look forward to his service to the people of Yellowstone County on the Thirteenth Judicial District Court."