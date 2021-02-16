Bill would tilt judiciary into partisan elections

Bills moving forward from GOP lawmakers aim to fix what they call cloaked political affiliations in the state's judiciary system by embracing the partisanship.
The legislation from father-and-son Republican lawmakers both saw debate Tuesday.
One bill to give the governor direct appointment power over judicial vacancies cleared an initial reading in the Senate. That's Senate Bill 140, carried by Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican. The vote fell on party lines, 31-19, with GOP support and Democratic opposition.
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, during the Senate floor debate called the bill a "power grab" to control the third branch of government.
"This is a bad idea," Sands said. "What's it really about? Well in my view, this is a power grab by the current governor to be able to handpick judges without independent vetting or adequate public input or transparency."
Opponents to the GOP's efforts include the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association, and every Democrat to vote on such a measure so far.
The other piece of legislation, to shift judicial elections from nonpartisan into traditional political party races, saw its first debate in the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 342 is from Rep. Matt Regier, also a Kalispell Republican and son of the senator Regier. The legislation is a stab at pulling the curtain back, Rep. Regier said, on what he called judges' true political beliefs.
Republicans, for the first time in 16 years, hold the governor's office. The party has increased its majority in the Legislature over the last few sessions.
"The fact is our judicial branch is not a group of empty-minded individuals waiting to be filled with the facts of the case before them and then render this Utopian notion of a nonpartisan opinion," Rep. Regier told the House committee. "Judges, they have feelings too, folks."
Former Gallatin County District Court Judge Mike Salvagni testified against HB 342, urging lawmakers to instead study the issue rather than rush to create a partisan judiciary.
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Gregory Todd, in his 21st year on the bench, said a poll of district court judges found all but one opposed the bill. He urged the committee to turn down the legislation, saying the campaign alone would require judges to commit to positions before even hearing a case.
"It will totally undermine the independence of the judiciary," Todd said. "And once the judge is elected, how much pressure do they have to rule in favor of those campaign supporters?"
This claim that the judiciary is already tilted toward a political polarization was the primary argument from Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, a Republican, when she made the case for Senate Bill 140, which would eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission, a week ago in a Senate committee. The 1972 Montana Constitution did grant the Legislature power to decide how judicial nominations reach the governor for appointment, and the commission was installed by the 1973 Legislature.
Juras, who was speaking on behalf of Gov. Greg Gianforte, took aim at the commission's makeup: aside from the district court judge who chairs the committee and two lawyers, four laypeople appointed to the commission by the governor add up to the majority of the commission. Juras buttressed her argument by pulling the political contributions by the current commission members appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, showing 99% have gone to Democratic candidates.
In earlier opposition to SB 140, Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, said the same consideration should be made for Gianforte's political contributions, if he were to become the sole selector of judicial nominees.
While the judges appointed by the governor are currently and would still be required to run in the next general election to keep their seat, University of Montana constitutional law professor Anthony Johnstone said judges who are appointed by the governor are typically more successful on the ballot.
The younger Regier in the House Judiciary Committee did not have the lieutenant governor to testify in support like his father — if fact, no one spoke in support of HB 342 on Tuesday — but he did bring up the campaign contributions by the judicial candidates to Democratic candidates, some totaling tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic causes before they became judges.
"This bill provides transparency to the voter," he said.