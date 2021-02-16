Bill would tilt judiciary into partisan elections

The other piece of legislation, to shift judicial elections from nonpartisan into traditional political party races, saw its first debate in the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 342 is from Rep. Matt Regier, also a Kalispell Republican and son of the senator Regier. The legislation is a stab at pulling the curtain back, Rep. Regier said, on what he called judges' true political beliefs.

Republicans, for the first time in 16 years, hold the governor's office. The party has increased its majority in the Legislature over the last few sessions.

"The fact is our judicial branch is not a group of empty-minded individuals waiting to be filled with the facts of the case before them and then render this Utopian notion of a nonpartisan opinion," Rep. Regier told the House committee. "Judges, they have feelings too, folks."

Former Gallatin County District Court Judge Mike Salvagni testified against HB 342, urging lawmakers to instead study the issue rather than rush to create a partisan judiciary.