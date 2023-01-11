Bill would shore up gaps in sex assault exam access

A bill proposed to the state Legislature on Wednesday would create a new program under the Montana Department of Justice to fill massive gaps in sexual assault examination access, particularly in rural areas.

Medical care and forensic evidence exams are often the first step in a sexual assault investigation, bill sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, a Kalispell Republican, told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

However, no sexual assault nurse examination program exists east of Billings, meaning victims and survivors of sexual abuse often have to drive several hours to get an examination completed that preserves evidence for potential prosecutions. It's not a singularly rural problem. Alan Doane, a representative from the Attorney General's Office, said a victim in Helena was recently asked to drive herself to a hospital in Bozeman to get a sexual assault kid completed.

"We know that is problematic," Doane said. "We know that is wrong."

House Bill 79 would fund a new program and committee to uniformly distribute sexual assault examination kits around the state, coordinate training and work to integrate a trauma-informed response into areas where such resources are often inaccessible.

A sexual assault response team committee, which would also fall under the state DOJ, would adopt educational and clinical standards for sexual assault nurse examiners and implement a training curriculum. Training had largely fallen to the side due to the lack of in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Doane told the committee.

Dana Toole, the special services bureau chief at the Department of Justice, said federal funding has helped improve investigations into sex assault crimes, which has translated to a strong network of law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates that will help springboard the program.

Representatives from law enforcement and the health care field expressed support for the proposal Wednesday.

"I'm the only completely trained (sexual assault nurse examiner) in Bozeman," said Dr. Keeley Bowman, coordinator of the forensic nursing program at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. "Having a statewide program to provide this training and education would provide such amazing care to these victims."

Members of the committee to administer this program would include representatives from the Department of Justice, health care-aligned nonprofits, prosecutors, victim advocates and health care professionals.

Robin Turner, representing the Montana Coalition of Domestic and Sexual Violence, urged the committee to add a member to the committee who has worked with Indigenous victims with a culturally informed sexual assault response.

"We know that sexual violence has been used to conquer Indigenous people since the beginning of colonization and so the lack of responsibility and the lack of response continues today in our communities," Turner told the committee. One in three Indigenous women will be raped in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

No one testified against HB 79 on Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee has not yet taken action on the bill.