Bill would see local governments pay for local public defense

A pitch to state lawmakers Thursday would require local governments to pay for public defense costs when people are prosecuted only on local ordinance violations.

The state public defender office has historically been underfunded and understaffed. The 2023 Legislature is set to hear a number policy or fiscal proposals aimed at figuring out how to haul that agency out of a cycle of high turnover and low pay. The Governor's Office got that ball rolling last year when it approved pay raises for entry-level attorneys and higher rates for contract attorneys.

Senate Bill 12, brought by Butte Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Democrat, who acknowledged it was largely introduced as a vehicle for conversation about how resources are exhausted in the public defense system.

A person who can't afford an attorney is entitled to public defense when they're charged with a crime for which they could face time in jail or prison. Under the current system, the state essentially takes on the cost of all public defense. Under SB 12, local governments would reimburse the state public defender office for the hourly costs of representation for those charged solely with violating local ordinances.

"It's the local decision (to charge and prosecute) that we have zero authority over, yet we pay the bill," Lynch said.

The League of Cities and Towns testified against the bill, contending a locally funded public defense system failed nearly 20 years ago and ultimately resulted in the statewide arrangement Montana has now.

City of Billings prosecutor Ben Halverson said adding the cost of defense to the tab that already includes the cost of jailing and prosecuting defendants would cut into the budget of items like an addiction resource program.

Halverson on Thursday presented the Senate Judiciary Committee with a possible amendment to Lynch's bill, which would only trigger a local public defense cost if the local prosecutor explicitly sought jail time. In many cases, jails are overcrowded already and prosecutors won't seek jail time for low-level offenses. Halverson told the committee that this week's 500-plus roster of inmates at the Yellowstone County jail held none who were booked on city code violations.

Several committee members were skeptical of the proposal. Sen. Daniel Emrich, a freshman Republican lawmaker from Great Falls, asked if the public's time would be better served communicating with stakeholders on the issue "rather than creating a law that will not necessarily solve anything."

"Yes, absolutely," Lynch said. "And I've been in the Legislature 10 years, we've had this dialogue for 10 years, and this is the furthest the conversations ever gotten."

Last year, turnover at the public defender office had escalated to the point that a district court judge twice held the statewide agency in contempt of court for the Yellowstone County office's inability to assign attorneys to defendants in a timeframe he felt proper. At the time the agency had begun to, for the first time, enforce caseload limits it imposes on its attorneys, revealing a chasm between the number of attorneys allocated to the agency and the number of attorneys the agency would need to take on the cases coming through the door; a gap of roughly 60 attorneys.

The governor's budget proposals released in late 2022 suggest adding 20 staff attorneys to help close the gap, along with a $3 million "rapid response" fund to contract private firms for overflow cases. Those proposals are yet to reach the budget committees which will ultimately decide whether to fund the governor's proposals.