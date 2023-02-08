Transgender students and the adults in their lives shared stories about devastating bullying in school during a hearing Wednesday on another bill that would affect how trans kids live in Montana.

House Bill 361 is from Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage. If passed it would carve out an exception in discrimination in education laws to say it is not unlawful for a student to call another student by their legal name, which in the case of a transgender student would be using what's called their deadname; and to refer to another student by the student's sex, which would allow for misgendering a trans student.

Deadnaming is the practice of referring to a transgender person who has changed their name by their previous name and opponents to the bill said the practice is often used to bully kids.

Max Finn, a middle school student in Missoula, told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee he is out to his classmates.

“I face backlash because of this. I am simply being myself but most often I get told inappropriate questions and have crude remarks made about me. In the past I have been heavily bullied to the point of faking being sick to go home early. Even now, I have slurs yelled at me, I get called awful names, and I get tripped in the school hallway,” Finn said, adding that while teachers do their best to stop it, the bullying still happens “day in and day out.”

Finn said he once fell into a depression and would not get out of bed because of a classmate bullying him and chasing him with sticks.

“I never want any kid to have to deal with what I did, as it was very hurtful and still affects me today,” Finn said.

The bill had roughly 30 opponents and just one person testified for it. Opponents generally argued the bill would allow for the bullying of transgender students and cut off ways for teachers and administrators to step in. Schools should be safe places for learning, those against the bill said repeatedly, and several raised concerns it was discriminatory since it would only affect transgender kids.

In introducing his bill, Ler said his kids learned from a young age the difference between cows and bulls and that “these facts are not up for interpretation.”

“How can we motivate students to learn and use what they’ve learned if they can get in trouble for using what they know?” Ler asked. Opponents object to trans children being compared to cattle.

The only supporter of the bill was Jeff Laszloffy, who heads the Montana Family Foundation.

Laszloffy said he struggled in school to learn the difference between their, there and they’re, and compared that to students improperly referencing their classmates' pronouns.

Opponents said that in cases of genuine mixups there’s not a concern, but that they worry about the bullying and harassment they argued the bill will allow.

Laszloffy also used an example from Wisconsin where three eighth grade students were the subject of an investigation that was later dropped for using the wrong pronouns for another student.

“House Bill 361 would ensure that this doesn’t happen to any student here in Montana,” Laszloffy argued.

Opponents seized on that, saying the argument Laszloffy used was from a different state, while Montana families at the hearing shared different stories of harassment.

SK Rossi, who spoke on behalf of the Human Rights Campaign, shared the story of a nephew who stopped being friends with another child because the kid wouldn’t stop using the wrong gender for a fellow friend.

“I share that story only because I think it shows this bill isn’t necessary,” Rossi said. “I think kids are really good at navigating these conversations themselves and learning on their own and trying to figure out the best way to be in a world where their classmates may or may not use pronouns they do not understand.”

Rossi told the committee the problem with the bill is it takes away the ability of administrators and teachers to intervene before something becomes cruel and physical. Accidental use of the wrong name or pronoun has nothing to do with the issue, Rossi continued.

“If it’s unintentional misgendering or if it’s unintentional use of the wrong name, that’s something different. That’s forgivable. That’s OK. But if it becomes cruel and it’s done over and over and over and over again, it ties the hands of administrators to be able to intervene in that cruelty before it becomes a physical fight,” Rossi said.

Shawn Reagor, who spoke on behalf of the Montana Human Rights Network, said that if Montana schools had to follow Ler’s bill, it would put them at odds with the rules and policies at many workplaces and colleges or universities, making it difficult for them to function in the world as adults based on what they learned in school.

“Using the correct name and gender has nothing to do with personal beliefs,” Reagor said. “It has everything to do with learning how to be respectful of peers and other individuals.”

Other opponents told lawmakers their children are already subject to intense bullying that affects their education.

“My child experiences bullying from classmates on a near-daily basis, with little to no intervention from school administrators” said Richard Schade, who told the committee he was in the National Guard. “The real intent is to send a message to trans kids that they deserve to be bullied because of who they are ... Despite the rhetoric of its authors, HB 361 and other bills attacking trans kids in Montana serve only to jeopardize the safety of our children and to create division in our communities."

Kassia Finn, Max's parent, told the committee that after enrolling three kids in public schools, the local school board wanted a letter from the family to all other families in the district to explain about Max.

“They said it would be lying if he made friends as himself. They said it would be traumatic to other kids if they found out my son did not have a penis. I don’t think kids should know that much about their friends’ genitals anyway,” Finn said. “ … I was forced into outing my child, as that was the only school in our area.”

Finn said Max and his siblings were chased around the school grounds with sticks, Max was called a freak and was asked what his genitals looked like.

Finn later enrolled Max in a school out of the district, but eventually had to move across the state because the bullying continued.

“For our children’s safety we had to move across the state. Bullies are not born, they are made. Voting yes will be giving the green light to bullying beautiful, kind, happy and healthy trans, nonbinary and two-spirit kids and their families,” Finn said.

Ler countered opponents by saying he felt his children also had rights that should be respected in the situation.

“I have children in school and I believe my children should not be forced to call somebody something they’re not,” Ler said. “I expect my children to treat everybody with respect. But it’s also disrespectful to my children to force them to lie and not be truthful to themselves about what they believe."

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.