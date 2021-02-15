Bill would require private insurance companies to cover hearing aids for children

Her youngest child, now age 6, first got hearing aids at 3 ½.

"Hearing aids give her much better, broader exposure to language than she would have without them," Thuotte said, adding her daughter can follow directions in school, play soccer and access the regular school curriculum with fewer modifications.

Caden Shrauger, a 12-year-old from Bozeman, said his hearing aids help him hear his teachers and friends.

"I enjoy playing with my friends, and hearing what they say is an important part of the fun. Without my hearing aids, my speech could change and make it harder for others to understand me," Shrauger told the committee. "Even though I would sometimes prefer not to hear what my parents are saying, I do know it is a critical part of communicating and learning from them."

For everything from someday driving a car to learning in his classes now, Shrauger said his hearing aids are critical.

"I do feel bad for kids with hearing loss who can't afford hearing aids. They must miss out on so much because of that," Shrauger said. "Mine have been an important part of my life and success in school. That's why we feel this bill is important for Montana's children like me."