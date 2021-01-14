Bill would require elected officials to approve health orders

Bedey, who presented his bill remotely Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 a week earlier, said HB 121 makes elected officials accountable to those who disagree with the health directives, rather than the appointed health officials.

“This division of authority leaves many Montanans feeling they are denied an effective say in the local regulations that govern important aspects of their lives," he said.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, who testified in support of the bill Thursday, said he is tasked with enforcing the local health officers' orders and is consistently asked why an appointed official has such power. He said giving the elected officials power to approve or deny such orders gives people a voice in their local government.

One woman called her local health officials "power drunk" and said orders have ended small businesses.

Several opponents to the bill argued on behalf of their local health officers, stating the decisions were made to prevent deaths.