Citing a recent lawsuit, some hunting and trapping advocates are backing a bill that would require groups seeking temporary injunctions that halt seasons to post bonds.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, brought House Bill 419 to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The bill points to the “Harvest Heritage” clause in the Montana Constitution, which in part “protects the opportunity of the citizens of Montana to harvest wild fish and wild game animals.” When a court issues a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction, those rights are denied, Hinkle told the committee.

“Process becomes the punishment,” he said, as the goal of a lawsuit may be not to win, but to inflict financial hardship on those impacted.

Under the bill, filing a lawsuit that includes a request for a temporary restraining order or temporary injunction affecting hunting, fishing or trapping must include a minimum bond of estimated losses or $50,000, whichever is greater. “Any party who is found to have been wrongfully enjoined or restrained,” may file for compensation, the bill states.

The bill comes after a lawsuit filed last year temporarily halted some hunting practices and quotas for wolves.

Last November, WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed suit against Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission alleging the state has failed to timely review its 2002 wolf management plan. The suit also alleged the use of a model to estimate populations illegally amended the plan without public involvement and is unreliable, and that killing wolves near national parks conflicts with federal law.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott issued a temporary restraining order which rolled back some regulations to the 2020 version. That included cutting bag limits, disallowing snares for trapping wolves, and restoring wolf management units and low quotas adjacent to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. The order lasted about two weeks, which included wolf hunting season and one day of trapping season.

Following a hearing, Abbott dissolved the order and restored the 2022 regulations. He ruled in part that the groups had not shown wolf populations would be harmed as the case proceeds, and that he was persuaded by FWP’s testimony about the rigor of the state’s method of estimating wolf populations.

Bozeman attorney Matthew Monforton representing the Outdoor Heritage Coalition said the judge had been “bamboozled by the environmentalists.”

“What they were seeking from the court was to shut down wolf harvesting despite the fact that two years ago you folks in the Legislature enacted a statute to increase wolf harvesting,” he told the committee.

HB 419 would provide that groups have “skin in the game” and that those impacted, such as outfitters, hunters or trappers, could recoup losses, he said. The bill would bring hunting and trapping in line with law on industry such timber, which can request a bond in response to litigation halting a timber sale.

The bill saw support from a number of hunting and trapping groups such as the Montana Trappers Association and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, with proponents saying the bill would dissuade frivolous litigation.

Opponents included wolf advocates and trapping opponents that said the bill would harm their ability to access the legal system. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote did not testify on Thursday.

Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies, which has been involved in litigation but not the case that resulted in last year’s temporary restraining order, said his group’s views on wildlife management have been “ignored” by state officials, leaving them no choice but to litigate.

“Don’t take away our right to equal access to the law,” he said.

Hinkle disagreed in response to a question, saying the groups could file a lawsuit without a bond so long as they did not request a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.