Bill would remove judge appointment power in judicial complaint panel

A bill introduced Tuesday would give the Republican-led Legislature more power in the judicial complaint process, a recommendation that emerged from a special committee formed last session to investigate the judicial branch two years ago.

Republican lawmakers in their interbranch dispute with the judicial branch in 2021 raised several concerns with the Judicial Standards Commission, the body authorized by the Constitution to hear and investigate complaints against judges. Nearly all complaints are dismissed, and a majority of the members are appointed by members of the judiciary. That math stokes GOP suspicions that the five-member commission is covering for the judiciary.

Judges have pushed back, contending the vast majority of complaints are from people who disagree with a way a judge ruled, a matter to be addressed in the appeals courts, rather than alleging a violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct. Critics have warned that politicizing the Judicial Standards Commission would kneecap the non-partisan integrity of the courts.

The commission's current makeup includes two district court judges elected to the body by their peers, an attorney appointed by the Montana Supreme Court, and two non-attorney citizens appointed by the governor.

House Bill 326, sponsored by Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, a Billings Republican, would see the two district court judges appointed by a committee assembled by the Speaker of the House and give appointment power of the attorney member to the state Attorney General. The Montana Constitution states the Legislature "shall" devise the appointment power of the commission's composition.

Seekins-Crowe told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday the bill would empower the other branches as a check on the judiciary. Judges have exercised their check on the Legislature, she noted, by striking down several bills passed in the last session.

"I'm providing a way for us to have a place where these complaints can land, a place where they will be heard at least and not just dismissed," Seekins-Crowe told the committee. "... Our job is to hold one another accountable, as we see over and over again the judiciary does when we have bills that they believe are unconstitutional."

Seekins-Crowe also noted the commission would likely not deliver partisan decisions because any substantiated complaint is taken up by the Supreme Court for the final decision on discipline.

Bruce Spencer, representing the Montana Judges Association, reminded the committee that a forthcoming audit report on the Judicial Standards Commission, proposed last session by Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican and former U.S. District Attorney for Montana, would shed more light on the reasons so many complaints are dismissed. He also noted two former Republican lawmakers are awaiting confirmation to the commission, appointments the judicial branch supported as a measure of transparency.

"I don't think you're acting on facts and you haven't had a chance to get the facts," Spencer testified. "If you compare Montana to almost every other jurisdiction in the nation, not just our area, it's about the same; the overwhelming majority of judicial complaints get dismissed because the complaints are about the decision issued by the judge. They aren't about judicial standards which is, the judge was drunk at 9 a.m., the judge has a serious mental impairment, the judge has acted inappropriately and discriminated in the courtroom."

The Montana Bar Association also testified against the bill. No one spoke in support of it and the committee did not vote to approve or stall the bill during Tuesday's hearing.

The Judicial Standards Commission was a focus of the Select Commission on Judicial Accountability and Transparency formed at the height of the confrontation with the judicial branch in 2021. Another legislative recommendation in that committee's final report finalized in December included codifying the Judicial Code of Conduct and giving more "guidance" to the Judicial Standards Commission. As of Tuesday, no such bill had been introduced.