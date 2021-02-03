Bill would put death penalty back in motion in Montana

Montana hasn't been able to carry out an execution since a judge in 2015 stopped the state from using one drug in its lethal injection cocktail, but legislation introduced Wednesday would put the process back in motion again.
House Bill 244 would revise state law to remove language designating a specific drug in the execution process and replace it with a substance "sufficient to cause death." Much of the debate in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday centered on the broad language proposed in the legislation.
The proposal on Wednesday got the endorsement of Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a former prosecutor and lawmaker, who said Montana is the only state that specifies its execution will be carried out by an "ultra-fast-acting barbiturate" in its lethal injection.
In 2015, Lewis and Clark County Judge Jeffrey Sherlock found the drug used by the Montana Department of Corrections, pentobarbital, was not "ultra-fast" but instead took minutes to take effect, therefore the drug did not act fast enough.
Knudsen said the judge's order was taken as a directive to the Legislature to fix the issue and that bill's language, which is borrowed from that in Texas and Florida, would put Montana on solid legal footing.
"We have the death penalty in Montana," Knudsen said. "This is about fixing a technical problem that has arisen."
Knudsen after the hearing said he was unsure how many capital cases are active in Montana.
County attorneys Marty Lambert of Gallatin County and Cory Swanson of Broadwater County also supported HB 244, which is carried by Rep. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings.
Opponents to the bill on Wednesday argued the law's new language would be too broad for such a grave scenario, and opened the door for executions that would violate the person's right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
"It is hard to reconcile granting the state such a broad prerogative with what can be done to our citizens," said Sam Forstag, lobbyist for the ACLU of Montana. "The functional result of this change, if it were to proceed, is state authority to inject people with whatever drug hasn't yet been precluded in an ever-shifting scramble. This would require us to rope in civil servants who work to keep us safe and ask them to carry out an act that mirrors the more grievous crimes perceivable. We should not do this."
Forstag also warned passage of the bill would elicit a protracted legal battle. Knudsen, later in the hearing, said legal battles are almost guaranteed in capital cases.
Lenz, the bill sponsor, however, argued the Department of Corrections would not likely take inhumane steps to execute someone simply because the language allows them to do so.
"I don't think anyone at the prison is going to be grabbing a jug of anti-freeze and killing somebody with it," he said.
Committee Chair Barry Usher, a Republican representative for rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, worked to narrow the conversation to the bill's language, rather than letting the debate spill into a larger back-and-forth about capital punishment.
Still, SK Rossi, lobbying on behalf of the Montana Innocence Project on Wednesday, argued passing the legislation would put those who may be wrongfully convicted back en route for a wrongful execution. Since the 1970s more than 170 people who were on death row have been exonerated, Rossi said.
“It would functionally reinstitute the death penalty in Montana, which means that the state can now proceed with executions where the haven’t been able to before,” Rossi said. “A yes vote for this is a yes vote to reinstitute the death penalty.”
The House Judiciary Committee meets again Thursday at 8 a.m.