Bill would put death penalty back in motion in Montana

Knudsen after the hearing said he was unsure how many capital cases are active in Montana.

County attorneys Marty Lambert of Gallatin County and Cory Swanson of Broadwater County also supported HB 244, which is carried by Rep. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings.

Opponents to the bill on Wednesday argued the law's new language would be too broad for such a grave scenario, and opened the door for executions that would violate the person's right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

"It is hard to reconcile granting the state such a broad prerogative with what can be done to our citizens," said Sam Forstag, lobbyist for the ACLU of Montana. "The functional result of this change, if it were to proceed, is state authority to inject people with whatever drug hasn't yet been precluded in an ever-shifting scramble. This would require us to rope in civil servants who work to keep us safe and ask them to carry out an act that mirrors the more grievous crimes perceivable. We should not do this."

Forstag also warned passage of the bill would elicit a protracted legal battle. Knudsen, later in the hearing, said legal battles are almost guaranteed in capital cases.