In introducing a bill to codify the existing abortion access landscape in Montana, the Democrat carrying the legislation said it would solidify existing state constitutional protections, while opponents argued it goes much farther and that some laws the bill would strike as unenforceable are still under litigation.

“I'm aware that some may have seen descriptions of this bill, its intentions and its potential impacts, that could have them believing that House Bill 432 is attempting to do something new, to grant rights that do not already exist, and to advance policy that is far out of step with Montana's laws and public opinion,” said Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. “I hope you will listen and learn that this is not the case. House Bill 432 and the changes you will see do not represent new policy. On the contrary, this bill reflects where we are at this moment, and is intended to clarify the current legal landscape in Montana.”

Bishop's bill is Montana Democrats' most ambitious in a package of legislation aimed at ensuring and improving protections for reproductive rights and access to reproductive health care. Other bills, like one that would allow people to get a 12-month prescription of birth control, have faced an easier path. Last session a GOP majority smaller than this one's passed a series of bills to limit access to abortion that are temporarily blocked by the courts by a legal battle. But Republicans, who hold a supermajority this session, have made clear their goals in restricting abortion and have a friendly force in GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has repeatedly made clear his anti-abortion stance.

Opponents argue the bill would wipe out laws that are not fully adjudicated by the courts and believe the Montana Supreme Court will one day reverse the 1999 ruling that the state Constitution ensures the right to access abortions.

Those against the bill included Jeff Laszloffy, the head of the Montana Family Foundation. Laszloffy testified that some sections of code the bill aims to repeal are still under temporary blocks while the overall court cases against them play out. He also said that even if laws have been overturned by courts, he believes that eventually the nearly 25-year-old Armstrong decision will be reversed in Montana like Roe v. Wade was last year at the federal level with the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. Laszloffy said removing the language from state code would mean abortion restrictions wouldn’t trigger back into place if Armstrong also fell.

“All the laws subject to repeal in this bill have been passed by this body,” Laszloffy said. “And we believe that just as the U.S. Supreme Court struck Roe v. Wade, the Montana Supreme Court will eventually come to its senses and strike Armstrong. And when they do, all of these laws will already be in place ready to enforce.” Both the governor and attorney general, both Republicans, have asked the court to revisit Armstrong.

The bills on pause that were passed in 2021 would ban abortion after the 20-week point of a pregnancy; eliminate tele-health services for medication abortion and create informed consent rules; and require abortion providers to offer the opportunity to view an ultrasound. Montana's parental consent law for minors seeking abortions is also blocked as part of a decade-old case still awaiting a final decision in state district court.

HB 432 would put into state law that Montanans may access an abortion before a fetus is viable or to preserve the life and health of the pregnant person. It would also eliminate the Woman’s Right-to-Know Act, which governs providing women information before receiving an abortion; the Montana Abortion Control Act; the offense of a "partial birth abortion;" the Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act; the Montana Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act; prohibition on coverage of abortion services in qualified health plans and allowing that minors may self-consent to abortions.

Bishop said much of the focus of the bill is to remove abortion restrictions from state law that are unenforceable either because they were found unconstitutional or are enjoined by courts in current litigation.

“It removes abortion restrictions from the Montana Code, which are known to be unenforceable. The struck and repealed sections have been found unconstitutional or are currently enjoined in our courts,” Bishop said.

Anne Angus, who spoke in support of the bill, told lawmakers that stories like her planned pregnancy that had a heartbreaking ending are often overlooked in debate over these kinds of bills.

“At my 19 week anatomy scan, we learned that something was very wrong,” Angus said. “We learned that my son (in medical terms) his body was not compatible with life. I had two options. I could continue the pregnancy and watch my son slowly die in the NICU, or I could have an abortion to end the pregnancy. I chose to let my son pass in peace, warm and loved and held within me. I was 26 weeks (pregnant) by the time I could access an abortion. I had to travel out of state to access my abortion.”

Angus tied her argument for the bill to the debate over parental rights this legislative session.

“Abortion is a parental right. I as a mother should have the right to make health care decisions for my pregnancy, for my son. As heartbreaking as it is, sometimes there is no happy ending in any of the options. But my role as a parent is to make those hard choices, to minimize the harm and hurt that can come to my child. Restricting abortion access forces mothers like me to carry non-viable pregnancies. How do you prepare for birth knowing that your baby is never coming home? Restricting abortion access is devastating for families like mine who just want to grieve and begin healing."

In opposition to the bill, Majority Leader Sue Vinton of Billings read all of the parts of state code the bill would repeal and implored legislators to review the Parental Consent for Abortion Act and the Montana Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act before voting.

Vinton also countered testimony from supporters about concerns managing miscarriages.

“No. 1, abortion and miscarriage are not the same. Secondly, abortion is not birth control. This is 2023, there is birth control available, low cost or free to anyone who seeks it. We can do better,” Vinton said.

Kaitlyn Ruch, who was a legislative candidate last fall and spoke on behalf of Students for Life Action, called the bill an “extreme and out-of-touch piece of legislation.”

Ruch said the Women’s Right-to-Know Act is a “common-sense and pro-choice practice of ensuring that every woman who is considering an abortion receives complete information on alternatives available to her.”

Ruch also said the state needed to have parental consent because she didn’t think minors were mature enough to make the decision about ending a pregnancy.

“The last time I testified in front of this committee, I was 16 years old then. I was barely old enough to drive, wasn't allowed to buy a lottery ticket vote, go to an R-rated movie, apply for a mortgage or get an aspirin from the school nurse without the permission of my parents,” Ruch argued. “But if this bill would have been the law then I would have been allowed to get an abortion without my parents ever knowing. How does that make any sense?”

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.