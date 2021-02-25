Bill would punish those falsely reporting a crime

A bill that would create penalties for falsely reporting a crime drew personal testimony on the Senate floor Thursday.
Senate Bill 240 from Rep. Theresa Manzella would have a person who makes a false report to a peace officer subject to six months in the county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine if the falsely reported crime was a misdemeanor, and four years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if the falsely reported crime was a felony.
The bill cleared a second reading on a 31-19 party-line vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition. It faces a final vote in the Senate on Friday.
Manzella said the bill was "needed and necessary" and disputed opposition to the bill from Democrats who said women who are victims already face barriers to being believed.
"If she's telling the truth, this should help, not hurt," Manzella said. "Comparatively, if she's not telling the truth, if she's lying about being raped, and she in the process destroys the man's life and reputation, then she also should have to bear the consequences of her choices."
A similar bill was vetoed in 2019 by a Democratic governor.
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill would prevent people from seeking justice.
"We have come a long ways with this, but the culture as a whole has repeatedly held the opinion ... which is literally that we don't believe victims of sexual assault," Sands said.
The bill would allow abusers another avenue to threaten their victims, Sands said, by holding the punishments outlined in the bill over their head.
Already, few women who are sexually assaulted report the crime, and even fewer cases are prosecuted, and of those not many reach conviction.
In 2016 for example, of the 60 rapes reported in Yellowstone County, only 18 of those cases were reviewed for charges and none was charged.
Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, said she believed Manzella was sincere in her desire to empower women, but said the bill would have the opposite effect.
"I know this is a problem because I've been there. I've been in a doctor's office after an assault," Gross said.
"I can't begin to describe, (and) I'm not going to, how extremely traumatic that was. And trying to decide whether I was going to report this, not even knowing for sure if what had happened really happened, because it's trauma," Gross said, adding that her story was not unique.
Manzella responded, saying she was also a survivor of domestic violence.
"I don't want to refer to myself as a victim. I'm not a victim. I picked myself up and I got myself out of that situation. You do not empower women by enabling their victimhood," Manzella said. "I don't mean to be cold and callous about that, but you empower women by providing penalties so that they can seek justice, and that's what this bill does."