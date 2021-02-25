Bill would punish those falsely reporting a crime

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill would prevent people from seeking justice.

"We have come a long ways with this, but the culture as a whole has repeatedly held the opinion ... which is literally that we don't believe victims of sexual assault," Sands said.

The bill would allow abusers another avenue to threaten their victims, Sands said, by holding the punishments outlined in the bill over their head.

Already, few women who are sexually assaulted report the crime, and even fewer cases are prosecuted, and of those not many reach conviction.

In 2016 for example, of the 60 rapes reported in Yellowstone County, only 18 of those cases were reviewed for charges and none was charged.

Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, said she believed Manzella was sincere in her desire to empower women, but said the bill would have the opposite effect.

"I know this is a problem because I've been there. I've been in a doctor's office after an assault," Gross said.