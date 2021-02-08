Bill would prohibit sales of transferred federal lands

But in arguing against the bill in 2015 and on Monday, opponents contend that some land sales should still be allowed.

“We do believe these smaller-scale sales do make sense in some circumstances,” said Noah Marion with the Montana Wilderness Association.

MWA opposed large-scale land transfers that would burden Montana taxpayers, however, strategic sales of some state lands may be important for opening up access or under the Montana State Board of Land Commissioners’ land banking program, he said. That program allows sale of school trust lands with the proceeds used to purchase other higher value lands.

Jake Brown with Montana Conservation Voters was one of several groups who felt the bill was a gateway to re-opening the land transfer debate in arguing against it.

“This bill is a can of worms we don’t need to open,” he told the committee.

Supporters of transferring federal lands often cite management of those lands, believing the state could do a better job and that transferred lands would turn into major revenue producers. They often also argue that the state would provide better access plans, specifically that restrictions on motorized access could be curbed.