The state Senate on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill that would prohibit physician aid in dying in Montana.

The issue has been a murky one in the state since the 2009 Baxter v. State decision from the Montana Supreme Court, which found that physician aid in dying was not against the public policy established in state code that says consent of the victim is a defense to a criminal offense.

The court did not say, however, if physician aid in dying is protected under the state Constitution. That’s left things unclear for the last nearly 15 years, as legislators in each session since they have tried and failed to bring bills on both sides of the issue, but mostly to outlaw the practice.

This session’s version is Senate Bill 210 from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. It cleared a second reading in the Senate on a 26-24 vote, a tally that could shift when senators take a final vote on the bill expected Wednesday. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in opposition.

“The Legislature in the state of Montana needs to step up to the plate and be clear about whether physician-assisted suicide is going to be legal in the state of Montana or not,” Glimm said on the Senate floor.

His bill would state that physician aid in dying is against public policy and that consent cannot be used as a defense to the charge of homicide. It was amended in a committee to say that the term "physician aid in dying" does not include the act of withholding or withdrawing a life-sustaining treatment or the provision of comfort care medication or treatment. That change was meant to protect access to palliative care.

Glimm’s main opposition to physician aid in dying is the “slippery slope” argument.

“No matter how many rules you put around it, it's a slippery slope and you don't know how far you will go before we're having this be rampant and common,” Glimm said.

He used Canada, which since 2016 has allowed for aid in dying, as an example. In 2021, there were 10,064 deaths reported under that provision, which made up 3.3% of all deaths in Canada.

To be eligible, a person must have a serious and incurable illness, have enduring and intolerable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be alleviated under conditions the person considers acceptable, be in an advanced state of irreversible decline in capacity, among several other provisions, according to Canadian government documents.

The most current version of Canada's law allows for a person solely suffering from a mental illness who meets all eligibility criteria and other safeguard mechanisms to be eligible for aid in dying starting this March. However, the government is seeking to delay that implementation from this March until next year.

Glimm argued that Montana, which repeatedly and for decades has had the highest or almost highest rate of suicide completions in the country, needs to be sending a strong anti-suicide message in all scenarios.

“I don't think that we can be consistent in that message saying that if you're old enough, if you're sick enough, it's OK, but if you're young or whatever ailment that you have, that's not OK. I think it needs to be the policy of the state of Montana that suicide is not the answer,” Glimm said.

But state Sen. Jen Gross, a Democrat from Billings, spoke against the bill and called into question the slippery slope argument.

“I have never seen any evidence that this freedom that we have as Montanans is being abused. Fortunately, we're not Canada. We're Americans, we're Montanans and we're not going down any slippery slopes toward endorsing suicidality,” Gross said.

She also said it was important to not conflate the issue of suicide completions and physician aid in dying.

Gross also read testimony from a man who testified on the bill in committee and spoke about his wife, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“To be clear, she wants to live but she wants peace of mind knowing that she has some level of control over the disease and the ability to decide when the quality of her life is gone,” Gross read from the testimony. “That decision will be hers.”

Gross asked senators to reject the bill.

“I don’t think we should be taking away this freedom from Montanans who are terminally ill and who are suffering. I believe that terminally ill Montanans deserve some glimmer of hope, control and dignity as they approach the end of their lives,” Gross said.