A bill to phase out funding for a pheasant rearing and release program housed at Montana State Prison would — according to supporters — halt a poorly conceived and implemented proposal, while opponents argued the project helps inmates and young hunters and needs more time to judge its effectiveness.

House Bill 826 brought by Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, would phase out by 2027 a $1 million appropriation adopted by the 2021 Legislature to fund the rearing and release of pheasants on state wildlife management areas. The program, designed as a recruitment tool for young hunters, has been controversial since passed as part of a wide-ranging and complex bill that has seen opposition from several hunting groups.

“I feel and a lot of other hunters feel this program missed the mark for what we’re trying to do in Montana” in terms of conservation and ethical hunting as well as cost-effectiveness, Marler told the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee on Thursday.

In 2021 House Bill 637 included an appropriation of $1 million with a goal of producing up to 50,000 birds annually. The funding is split between state hunting license dollars and federal dollars the state receives for funding conservation and other programs. The funding is specifically designated for recruiting and retaining hunters to meet requirements for use of the federal funding.

The pheasant program passed after the prison lost a $1.5 million contract for milk from the inmate-run dairy, resulting in a significant reduction of the prison’s dairy cow herd. Prison officials have welcomed the program to help inmates build job skills and find purpose while serving their sentences. Currently six inmates work in the pheasant program but that could grow to 30 once it fully ramps up, officials said.

Supporters of the bill said the use of hunter dollars to fund a prison work program was inappropriate, and that the program thus far has not proven cost-effective.

“It’s incredibly wasteful and unpopular with Montana hunters,” said Matt Leow with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Based on cost and bird released, the program is producing birds at $384 per bird compared to private industry which is closer to $20 per bird, he said.

Ben Deeble with Big Sky Upland Bird Association said that while hatchery-raised pheasants do have their place, recruitment efforts such as youth-only hunts and improving habitat would be money better spent.

Several supporters of HB 826 pointed out that the state had abandoned its pheasant rearing facilities in the 1980s and shifted focus to wild birds and habitat with more success and sustainability.

Opposing the bill was Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Montana Department of Corrections, and Republican lawmakers who all said the program needs time to grow and that costs will come down.

Deb O’Neill, FWP’s legislative liaison, pointed out that much of the initial costs went to standing the program up, including purchasing equipment. The cost per bird by the agency’s calculations is $79.99, which while higher than it would like, will come down as it produces more birds annually with the infrastructure in place, O'Neill said. The program faced a number of challenges from supply chain for the equipment to an outbreak of avian influenza nationally that required safety protocols to avoid infection at the prison to simply learning the pheasant rearing process.

“We really don’t believe success can be judged after one year of implementation,” she told the committee.

O’Neill acknowledged that improving the quality of pheasants is also a goal for the program as many of the birds released last year lacked tails. That was a product of spacing and timing the release of birds into flight pens, she said, as one of the learning curves of the program.

The program did receive positive feedback from hunters and youth hunters who enjoyed the opportunity, she said.

“We know that if a hunter is successful, especially youth hunters or first time, they’re more likely to continue their hunting career,” she said.

Scott Eychner with the corrections department echoed the challenges of starting a new program and said that per-bird costs should come down in the future.

"We are proud of what we’ve done … and expect it to continue to get better,” he said.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.