Bill would open Montana to hound hunting for black bears

The hunts are physically demanding, but when hounds tree a bear, it allows hunters a closer examination to decide whether to harvest it, Fielder said.

Ross Feenstra with the Montana Houndsmen Association testified that opening up hound hunting for black bears would provide outdoor recreation, bring additional revenue to the state and create more biological data on black bears. Hounds could also be used in cases of bears that get into conflicts with people.

“We’re a group that care and cherish the wildlife we are pursuing,” he said. “This bill gives us the opportunity to do what we love most.”

Several supporters testified that they were multi-generational houndsmen and wanted to see the craft passed down to future generations.

Other groups supporting the bill included the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Trappers Association, both of which approved of the idea of providing a new hunting opportunity in the state.

Opponents to HB 468 raised several concerns, from the questions of fair chase to stress of hound hunting on bears and other wildlife to conflicts with grizzly bears to whether the Legislature should be setting the season into law.