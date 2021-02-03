Bill would make sex ed opt-in for Montana students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who testified in support of the bill said parents should have more control over what their children are being taught.

"Parents should be the gatekeepers of what their youth is exposed to," said Dick Pence, with Big Sky Worldview Forum in Billings.

Opponents to the bill, who far outnumbered supporters, raised various concerns, including that children would be harmed by not being taught about healthy and safe relationships.

"Please help break these generational curses," said Rosemary Howell, a Helena resident who said children not taught sex education would be more likely to not understand, recognize or discuss abuse.

Several high school students who supported the bill said that sex education programs with peer support have been a successful avenue for their fellow students to learn about safe relationships.

Cami Armijo-Grover, the executive director at Bridger Care, has taught sex education for more than five years. Armijo-Grover said the bill would create barriers that could cause a spike in teenage pregnancies and said some students, including those who are abused at home, might not be able to ask their parents to sign a form allowing them to participate in sex education.