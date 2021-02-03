Bill would make sex ed opt-in for Montana students

Montana parents would have to opt in for their children to receive a sex education curriculum under a bill proposed by a Republican state legislator.
Sen. Cary Smith, of Billings, is carrying Senate Bill 99. If passed, school districts would be required to obtain written consent from a parent and would have to inform parents when courses on sex education would be taught. It would also ban an abortion services provider from offering instructional materials.
This is the third time Smith has carried a bill like this. There's a legal note attached to the bill flagging possible state constitutional issues over overriding the Board of Public Education's role and local districts' control. The board opposed the bill Wednesday.
Those who supported the bill referenced a 2010 Helena Public School District proposed curriculum related to teaching comprehensive sex education. Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, said that frustration led to a bill in the 2011 state Legislature similar to this year's SB 99 that was vetoed; legislation in 2013 was also vetoed, both times by Democratic governors.
Elected in November, Gov. Greg Gianforte is the state's first GOP governor in 16 years.
"The parents of Montana would have to wait for a governor willing to help them protect their children," Laszloffy said.
Those who testified in support of the bill said parents should have more control over what their children are being taught.
"Parents should be the gatekeepers of what their youth is exposed to," said Dick Pence, with Big Sky Worldview Forum in Billings.
Opponents to the bill, who far outnumbered supporters, raised various concerns, including that children would be harmed by not being taught about healthy and safe relationships.
"Please help break these generational curses," said Rosemary Howell, a Helena resident who said children not taught sex education would be more likely to not understand, recognize or discuss abuse.
Several high school students who supported the bill said that sex education programs with peer support have been a successful avenue for their fellow students to learn about safe relationships.
Cami Armijo-Grover, the executive director at Bridger Care, has taught sex education for more than five years. Armijo-Grover said the bill would create barriers that could cause a spike in teenage pregnancies and said some students, including those who are abused at home, might not be able to ask their parents to sign a form allowing them to participate in sex education.
"Opt-in education is a barrier some youth won't be able to get around or over, and where does it leave them?" Armijo-Grover said.