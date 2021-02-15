Bill would make school threats a felony crime in Montana

A bill to curb school violence would create a possible 10-year prison sentence and $50,000 fine for students under 18 years old who level "credible threats" against a school or other students.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, said a person bringing a weapon or explosive device to a school after making a threat could be charged with the proposed felony, creating serious consequences for serious acts and through the criminal justice system introducing resources to children who couldn't get them otherwise. Opponents argued that criminalizing children was poor policy and added the bill does not specify any resources to be directed toward children.

The bill would not criminalize instances where threats are made and the student never acts on that threat, McKamey said. If a juvenile is convicted, that crime would still be sealed on their 18th birthday and 10 years later the records related to the event would be destroyed, she added.

"For those who make a credible threat of violence to kill or severely injure a student and take an active step toward that end, there should not only be additional consequences but additional resources to help these troubled individuals," McKamey said.