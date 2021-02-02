 Skip to main content
Bill would make alcohol to-go rules permanent
Imagine Nation Brewing new beer

Robert Rivers, head brewer and co-owner of Imagine Nation Brewing, prepares a batch of hops to be added to the brew kettle. The Homegrown Farm Fresh Pale Ale will be available at the brewery and Good Food Store on Nov. 12.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

A bill introduced to the Montana Legislature on Tuesday would set in state law the curbside pickup rules for beer, wine and liquor that were granted under the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 226 would codify the rules then-Gov. Steve Bullock granted to bars, restaurants, breweries, distillers and other drinking establishments when the pandemic hit and he had shut down businesses across the state.

Bill sponsor Rep. Katie Zolnikov, a Republican from Billings, said setting these rules into state law would give businesses who suffered deep cuts in revenue over the pandemic a chance to make it up.

"It proved as a lifeline for a lot of businesses,” Zolnikov said. "It worked during a global pandemic, so it if worked successfully, I think it can work all the time."

Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings

Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings

The beer, wine, brewery and distribution industries all stood in harmonious support for the proposal. Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association, said the craft brewing industry's on-premises sales declined by 46%, while sales to bars and restaurants fell 61%. Package sales were up but the margins are smaller, he said. 

"These temporary rules have worked well," Leow said. 

Restaurant owners, the hospitality industry and the tavern industry all offered their endorsement of HB 226, and many spoke of the coalition that came together to craft its language. 

"This is the coalition working together to make the alcohol system of Montana make more sense to more people," said John Iverson, a lobbyist for the Montana Tavern Association.

No one spoke against the bill on Tuesday. The House Business and Labor meets again Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Montana State News Bureau
