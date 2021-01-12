Bill would limit power of governor during emergencies

The Legislature was right to grant the governor extraordinary powers to deal with a time-sensitive crisis, Bedey said, but that did not envision a case such as the pandemic that has gone on for months without input from lawmakers. Both Bedey and Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, said they have received extensive correspondence from Montanans frustrated that the Legislature did not play a larger role during the declaration.

“I would argue that the power that the governor has in the current statute, for example the power to suspend provisions of statutes that are already in effect or to issue new proclamations or regulations without legislative authority or to appropriate funds, are all prerogatives of the Legislature that the Legislature has willingly given up to the governor,” Bedey told the committee. “The fact that we seek to take those back from the governor and to seek a balance … I think is part of the natural friction between the two branches. I believe it was a mistake to cede that much power.”