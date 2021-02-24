Bill would limit marijuana dispensaries to 100 statewide

"Right now I've never been so scared in my life of wha'ts going to happen to me with a pen stroke," Broughton said.

Kate Cholewa, government affairs representative from the Montana Cannabis Industry Association, did the math for the committee: with one dispensary per 10,000 residents, the total 1 million residents in Montana would only permit 100 licenses under the proposed arrangement.

"So who gets these licenses and who decides who gets these licenses?" Cholewa pondered for the committee. "This is just an invitation for problems and corruption."

Sheldon-Galloway's bill would also prohibit cannabis businesses from operating within 1,000 feet of places of worship, schools, day care centers, parks and other recreational areas, twice the distance currently allowed of medical marijuana providers. Paulson Palmer, who owns a dispensary in Libby, said that kind of barrier would put him out of business. He also wondered, of the three dispensaries in Libby, which two would be shut down or forced to relocate with the cap on providers per population.

"This is a scary situation for us," he said.