Bill would give Legislature more power to override administrative rules

The Legislature would gain more power to reject administrative rules created by the executive branch under a bill debated by a House committee Thursday.
While interim committees already have the power to block those rules with a majority vote, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, argued that this check on the executive branch routinely fails on tie votes. Interim committees are split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and those ties are often the result of party-line votes.
. This change was recently added to the Legislature’s joint rules, although they have yet to be approved by the House. SB 82 would codify the change in state law.
“Because we’ve had these tied committees, over time we’ve had all kinds of administrative rules that do not reflect the will of the Legislature,” Fitzpatrick told the House Legislative Administration Committee on Thursday. “We saw bills fail in this chamber and then those identical bills became rules. To me, that’s just an outrageous process.”
He used the example of a 2015 bill passed by the Legislature to create tax credits for businesses that gave to a scholarship program. In the subsequent rulemaking process, former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration determined that the scholarships could not go to schools with a religious affiliation.
A subsequent poll of legislators found that a majority believed the Montana Department of Revenue’s rule violated the Legislature’s intent. A legal challenge eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled last year that the rule discriminated against religious schools.
More recently, a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services to ban flavored vaping products prompted an outcry from Republicans, after a Democrat-sponsored bill to do so failed to clear the 2019 Legislature.
Democrats on the House Legislative Administration Committee argued against the Fitzpatrick's proposal, with Missoula Rep. Marilyn Marler questioning why that process should differ from the process in other committees or on the floor of each chamber, in which motions fail on tie votes.
And Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said the bill would buck the long-standing tradition of nonpartisan interim committees.
"The practice of interim committees being 50-50 has existed for a long time," Stafman said. "Your bill would shift the power from that 50-50 to the majority party in many cases."
Another Republican proposal working through the Legislature, Senate Bill 122, would more dramatically shift that balance, by stacking those interim committees with more members of the majority party. Were that bill to be enacted, Fitzpatrick said he believes his tie-breaker bill would still be effective.
Belgrade Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Republican and the committee chairman, said the committee would likely take action on the bill Feb. 8.