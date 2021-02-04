Bill would give Legislature more power to override administrative rules

The Legislature would gain more power to reject administrative rules created by the executive branch under a bill debated by a House committee Thursday.

While interim committees already have the power to block those rules with a majority vote, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, argued that this check on the executive branch routinely fails on tie votes. Interim committees are split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and those ties are often the result of party-line votes.

. This change was recently added to the Legislature’s joint rules, although they have yet to be approved by the House. SB 82 would codify the change in state law.

“Because we’ve had these tied committees, over time we’ve had all kinds of administrative rules that do not reflect the will of the Legislature,” Fitzpatrick told the House Legislative Administration Committee on Thursday. “We saw bills fail in this chamber and then those identical bills became rules. To me, that’s just an outrageous process.”